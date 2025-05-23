  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Carolina Hurricanes
  • HC Rod Brind'Amour doesn't mince words about $62,000,000 Hurricanes forward's poor showing in Game 2 loss

HC Rod Brind'Amour doesn't mince words about $62,000,000 Hurricanes forward's poor showing in Game 2 loss

By ARJUN B
Modified May 23, 2025 06:38 GMT
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
HC Rod Brind'Amour doesn't mince words about Andrei Svechnikov in Game 2 loss - Source: Imagn

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't mince words when assessing the performance of his forward Andrei Svechnikov after the Hurricanes' 5-0 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 on Thursday.

Ad

Svechnikov, who has an 8-year, $62,000,000 contract, was responsible for two early Florida goals. In the first instance, Svechnikov turned the puck over in Carolina's defensive zone, which led to Gustav Forsling's goal.

In the second instance, Svechnikov was checked hard into the boards by Sam Bennett, resulting in Florida's goal.

"He had a tough night. He's trying, but you’ve got to do it within the way, you need to be on the same page, and he was on his own page. It didn't work," Brind'Amour said of Svechnikov's performance (1:27 onwards).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Andersen was pulled after allowing four goals on just 16 shots. Pyotr Kochetkov had four saves in the relief.

On the team's effort, Brind'Amour said (0:37 onwards):

“I don’t know what I was watching in the first period, that didn’t go well. The margin here is tight, you’re not going to beat this team when we’re not on the same page. I think the intentions were good, everyone was trying ... but it’s not how we do it and it just backfired.”
Ad

Sam Bennett (2G), Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling netted, while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 shots for Florida.

The series now shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Saturday, where the Hurricanes will look to bounce back.

Hurricanes 5-0 shutout loss to Panthers

Florida scored just over a minute into the game. Matthew Tkachuk intercepted a pass and quickly set up Gustav Forsling to open the scoring with a snap shot.

Ad

Tkachuk then tapped in a slick pass from Carter Verhaeghe for 2-0 lead. Sam Bennett followed that up with a power-play deflection at the 15:50 mark to make it 3-0 heading into the intermission.

Bennett buried a rebound after Andersen stopped Verhaeghe’s wraparound attempt late in the second. Aleksander Barkov put the finishing touch on the win in the third, redirecting Aaron Ekblad’s point shot on the power play to make it 5-0.

Game 3 shifts to Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday as the Panthers look to maintain their momentum. Carolina now has 14 consecutive losses spanning their last three appearances against Florida.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications