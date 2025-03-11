The Detroit Red Wings' playoff hopes took a major hit on Monday night as they fell 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators, with Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark putting on a strong performance, making a staggering 48 saves.

Ad

Detroit coach Todd McLellan made it clear that he wasn't happy with the game's outcome.

"I'm frustrated with them, or we are as a staff. You know, they put a lot into that game. There's no complaints about effort, really, execution," McLellan said."You know, we ran into a goalie that had a career night, and, unfortunately for us, we couldn't find a way to beat him."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Ottawa goalie was unbeatable, making 27 saves in the second period —becoming the sixth netminder in NHL history to do so in the shot clock era.

At the other end, Cam Talbot stopped 21-of-23 shots for Detroit. David Perron and Dylan Cozens found the net for Ottawa, while Dylan Larkin scored the Red Wings' lone goal.

With the loss, Detroit falls to 30-28-6, slipping out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. But McLellan believes that his team can turn it around if they keep up this level of play.

Ad

"Didn't give up much. We played a good, hard, gritty game, and when you're in one, it’d be nice to get a game like this and come out of it. But if we play like this and continue to play like this, we'll find ways to get wins." McLellan said.

The Red Wings lost their sixth straight game and have 66 points.

Ad

Senators praise Linus Ullmark's heroics in 48-save performance

The Senators were left in awe of Linus Ullmark's performance, with forward Dylan Cozens expressing his disbelief at some of the saves made by the netminder.

"You're just shocked by some of the saves he was making there," Cozens said. "You know, you thought it was a sure goal and he just finds a way to make a save. I mean, it was awesome by him."

Ad

Ottawa coach Travis Green echoed Cozens' sentiments, praising Linus Ullmark's performance as a true game-stealing effort.

"He was stellar tonight," Green said. "At some point, there's going to be games -- you see it in playoff hockey -- where you get outplayed bad and your goalie just steals you a game, and he did tonight for sure."

The Red Wings next take on the Sabres on Wednesday, while the Senators face the Flyers a day earlier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama