"He was the better goalie of the series": Logan Thompson compliments counterpart Frederik Andersen as Canes beat Capitals in 5 games

Logan Thompson spoke to the media after the Washington Capitals were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5. He finished Game 5 with 18 saves on 20 shots, posting a .900 save percentage.
Logan Thompson said it was tough to lose and gave credit to Carolina.
"It stings. It sucks. Credit to them. It's a good team over there. Well-coached," Thompson said.
Thompson also praised Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen.
"A couple of close games," Thompson said. "I think it could have gone the other way. Credit to Fred Andersen. I thought he was the better goalie of the series. I think I could have been better and made a couple of saves in Raleigh and definitely tonight. It sucks. It's a good team. Appreciate it."
Thompson had struggled in the last three games of the series. He allowed more goals and had a lower save percentage. Over those games, he had a 3.38 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. Before that, he had played much better in the playoffs, with a 5-2-0 record, a 2.01 GAA, and a .931 save percentage.
The Hurricanes have won the series 4-1 and moved on to the next round. Thompson said the Capitals were a special group.
"I know a lot of people counted us out," Thompson said. "We wanted to keep building off that, and I believe we have the team to do it, but it just fell short. Special group here, and I'm just going to remember that."
The Capitals’ season is over, while the Hurricanes move on to the Eastern Conference Final.
Logan Thompson talked about Andrei Svechnikov's late goal
Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-1 in Game 5 to win the series 4-1. Jordan Staal scored first at 9:38 of the first period. He took a pass from Jordan Martinook and fired a wrist shot from the right circle. Anthony Beauvillier tied the game at 13:41.
Logan Thompson made a stick save late in the first to stop Logan Stankoven from close range. Andrei Svechnikov scored the second goal with 1:59 left in the third. Thompson said he lost sight of the puck.
"There was kind of bodies coming in between, and it’s my job to find the lane and get my eyes on it, and he sifted it through," Thompson said via NHL.com. "It was a terrible goal to give up to end a season and I’ve got to wear that."
Seth Jarvis scored an empty-net goal with 27 seconds left to win the series.
