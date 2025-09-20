"He has his confidence back" - Canucks' Brock Boeser earmarks $92.8M 'playmaker' as one to watch for 2025/26 NHL season

Brock Boeser made it clear who he believes is the important player for the Vancouver Canucks this season. After the second day of camp on Friday, he spoke about Elias Pettersson and underlined his importance going into 2025-26.

Pettersson starts the season on an eight-year, $92.8 million contract that runs through 2032. Drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2017, he has spent his entire career with the Canucks.

In 471 games, Pettersson has recorded 185 goals and 272 assists for 457 points. His best year came in 2022-23 when he reached 102 points. Last season, he had 45 points in 64 games.

“First off, I think Petey looks great," Boeser said, via sportsnet on Friday. "He’s flying out there. He looks like he has his confidence back, and he’s a helluva playmaker.”

Boeser added that Pettersson’s vision, along with Jake’s speed and his own scoring ability, gives their line a strong mix to succeed.

Boeser’s words about Pettersson follow a summer when his own future was uncertain. In July, he admitted that he was preparing for the possibility of leaving Vancouver.

“It was a roller coaster. My head was spinning a lot during this time,” Boeser said, via NHL.com. “A phone call in the last hour changed everything and I’m just happy that we could find common ground and work something out.”

Soon after, Boeser signed a seven-year, $50.75 million contract to stay with the Canucks, the team that drafted him with the No. 23 pick in 2015.

With his contract settled, Brock Boeser now turns his focus back to the ice. He believes Elias Pettersson will continue to drive the team’s offense but also notes the need for balance when Pettersson is not at his best.

“Obviously, Petey is our main guy, our main driver and we need him to be a difference-maker,” Boeser added. “But the days when he doesn’t have it, us other guys have to pick him up.”

Patrik Allvin was 'happy to' sign Brock Boeser

In his statement from July after signing Brock Boeser, general manager Patrik Allvin said Boeser is very important to the Canucks. He described him as a strong offensive player and a leader in the locker room.

"Brock has been a huge part of our organization, and we are extremely happy to have him back…," Allvin said, via NHL.com. "He has scored some big goals for our hockey club and has established himself as a very dangerous offensive player.

Now, Brock Boeser will enter his 10th season and is the team’s longest-serving player. In the 2023-24 season, he scored 40 goals and reached a career-high 73 points. It will be interesting to see how he contributes to the Canucks offense this season.

