  • "He is for the girlies": K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison pledges support for Drake amid Canadian rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Feb 26, 2025 06:22 GMT
K'Andre Miller's girlfriend Addison pledges support for Drake amid Canadian rapper's social media divide with Kendrick Lamar [via IG/@addison.clark, Getty]

New York Rangers’ defenseman K’Andre Miller’s girlfriend Addison Clark has chosen her side in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud, and she is seemingly sticking to it.

On Tuesday, Clark posted a short TikTok clip on her Instagram stories vibing along to the lyrics of Drake’s NOKIA. She was wearing a Rangers fan jacket over a white top and accessories with golden earrings.

“The pretty girls know to never switch on Drake. HE IS FOR THE GIRLIES,” Clark wrote in the caption of her story.
via Instagram /@addison.clark

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake began way back in 2013 when Kendrick dissed several rappers, including Drake, on Big Sean's Control track. Drake downplayed it at first, but tensions continued to simmer.

In 2023, Drake's For All The Dogs album featured a line referencing Kendrick, which ultimately led Kendrick to release a diss track in 2024. The situation has since heated with insults and jabs, turning into a full-blown rivalry. Numerous celebrities have picked their sides in this social media split and Addison is the latest name on Team Drake.

K’Andre Miller and Addison Clark enjoy Dominican Republic getaway

Earlier this month, K’Andre Miller and his partner Addison Clark took a holiday in the Dominican Republic during the 4 Nations Faceoff break. Addison shared a series of vacation photos on Instagram last week.

In one of the photos, the couple posed on a beach at sunset, with Addison in a blue dress and K'Andre in a striped shirt. They also took a ride in an open-top off-road vehicle, wearing sunglasses and helmets and Addison wore a blue bandana around her neck. Another photo showed K’Andre holding a small monkey while Addison stood next to him in black beach attire.

“Core memories 🐒🏝️🩵”, she wrote in the caption of the post.
The couple also visited a tropical garden at night, where K'Andre was seen with a drink in hand. Other pictures featured Addison on the beach in a blue dress with a pearl necklace, and the couple on a tennis court with Addison holding a racket in a blue workout set.

They also shared a picture from a restaurant at night and another of them in hiking gear. The final photo showed them on the beach, hugging and kissing with ocean waves in the background.

Last summer, K’Andre Miller and Addison Clark spent the offseason together. They visited the Minnesota State Fair, where K'Andre won a tiger and teddy bear in a football-throwing game. They also rode roller coasters and later attended a Zach Bryan concert in Minneapolis. The couple has been together for over a year and made their first public appearance in July 2023.

