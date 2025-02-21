In Photos: K'Andre Miller and girlfriend Addison enjoy Dominican Republic getaway amid 4 Nations break

New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller and his partner Addison Clark took a holiday in the Dominican Republic during the 4 Nations Faceoff break. On Thursday, Addison shared a carousel of pictures from their vacation on Instagram.

One of the photos showed K'Andre Miller and Addison posing on a beach at sunset, with her wearing a blue off-the-shoulder dress and him in a striped button-down shirt. Another click saw them sitting in an open-top off-road vehicle, both wearing sunglasses and helmets, with Addison wearing a blue bandana around her neck.

“Core memories 🐒🏝️🩵”, she wrote in the caption of the post.

A third photo showed the Rangers defenseman holding a small monkey in his hands while Addison stood beside him, both dressed in black beach attire. In another click, Miller can be seen standing in a tropical garden at night wearing a striped short-sleeve shirt and holding a drink.

One photo featured Addison standing on the beach wearing a blue dress and a pearl necklace. In the next picture, the couple posed on a tennis court, with Addison holding a racket in the air while wearing a matching blue workout set, and K’Andre in white shorts.

Another click showed the couple in a restaurant at night, with Addison in a lilac-blue dress and K’Andre in a beige outfit with sneakers. One picture captured them in hiking gear, both wearing harnesses and sunglasses, with K’Andre in a black tank top and Addison in a navy blue sports bra and hat. The final photo showed them on the beach, standing close with their arms around each other as they kissed, with the ocean waves in the background.

K'Andre Miller and Addison visited the Minnesota Fair in the offseason

Last summer, New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller spent the offseason with his girlfriend Addison. She shared photos on Instagram from their visit to the Minnesota State Fair, which ran from August 22 to September 2.

In the pictures, Miller and Clark posed with two stuffed toys, a tiger and a teddy bear, that Miller won in a football-throwing game. Clark posted a photo of Miller holding the tiger, calling it “My Lil Squish.”

The couple also rode a roller coaster, with Clark later sharing a video and admitting she disliked rides due to anxiety. Later, they bought Sweet Martha’s Cookies.

Miller and Clark then attended a Zach Bryan concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clark posted a selfie of them at the event, calling it “the last of MN summer." She shared more photos and videos, calling Bryan’s performance “incredible.”

K'Andre Miller and Clark have been together for over a year, making their first public appearance as a couple in July 2023.

