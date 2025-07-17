"He'll probably ruin their night": Ex-Stanley Cup champion makes his thoughts clear on Brad Marchand's reception upon TD Garden return

Former Stanley Cup champion Mike Rupp made his thoughts clear on what kind of reception longtime Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand will receive when he returns to TD Garden as a member of the Florida Panthers.

Marchand was traded from the Bruins to the Panthers at the trade deadline. He spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career in Boston.

Now, the schedule release for the 2025-26 season reveals Marchand and the Panthers will visit Boston on October 21st, marking the first time Marchand plays against his former team since the trade.

Speaking on NHL Tonight, Rupp, who won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2003, predicted Marchand would receive a warm welcome in his return to TD Garden.

"I think fans again, they're going to cheer him. I mean, he's a fan favorite. We talked about great — another guy we were talking about, someone, the greatest Boston Bruins to play the game and in that sweater.” Rupp said.

He went on to acknowledge Marchand's legacy with an Original Six franchise, saying:

“We're talking a long time the Maple Leafs [Bruins] have been around. So yeah, I think they're going to be giving him a standing ovation.”

However, Rupp expects Marchand's competitive nature will still shine through, saying:

"He'll probably ruin their night, going out there, getting two goals and an assist, and getting under the skin of the Boston Bruins," Rupp envisioned. "But he was an awesome Bruin, and he's an awesome Cat now."

Now with the Florida Panthers, Marchand has signed a six-year, $31.5 million extension — likely setting the stage to finish his career in the Sunshine State.

NHL analyst E.J. Hradek recalls Brad Marchand trade from Bruins to Panthers

According to NHL analyst E.J. Hradek, Brad Marchand was initially resistant to leaving Boston, where he had spent his entire NHL career up to that point. Hradek explained:

"He wanted to do a new contract there and stay in Boston. The team (Bruins) wanted to rebuild and move on. He ends up in Florida, and he's had this resurgence where he had an unbelievable run with the Florida Panthers."

Marchand was a crucial part of Florida’s Stanley Cup run during the 2024–25 season, putting up 10 goals and 20 points over 23 playoff games.

