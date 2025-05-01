NHL analyst Mike Rupp was critical of Maple Leafs forward William Nylander after Toronto Maple Leafs's dismal 4-0 loss against the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 on Tuesday. The defeat cut the Maple Leafs' series lead to 3-2.

Ad

Speaking on NHL Network, Rupp called out Nylander, who has an 8-year, $92,000,000 contract, for his lack of intensity and leadership in the crucial playoff game:

"I don't want to call out William Nylander, but the shorthanded goal against, his body language, it stopped. At some point this guy can run this league, he is that talented. But he doesn't have the killer instinct...At some point you got to lead these guys in this situation."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rupp analyzed specific plays made by Nylander in Game 5 that highlighted his passive approach:

"William is right in front of the middle screen, he's leaning on one foot. I get it, William Nylander is uber talented, but you got 17 guys on your bench watching, they want to see you, if you get uncomfortable, it gets everybody jacked up.”

Ad

Rupp stressed that it gives him goosebumps seeing players step out of their comfort zones for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Nylander just refuses to do it.

Mike Rupp reviews William Nylander's plays in Maple Leafs Game 5

Mike Rupp called out Nylander for appearing disinterested and not giving full effort on several plays.

In the first period, Rupp highlighted a play where Nylander weakly tried to block a shot in the corner instead of laying out to prevent the scoring chance.

Ad

"Watch him swinging in the corner, come out stick one foot to block the shot, you flip on another other game or parts of this game, I'm seeing guys lay their face on the line...” Rupp said.

Later in the second period, Rupp again called out Nylander for not driving hard to the net for a potential rebound, saying:

Ad

“How about little lean into him, you care… You want to be listed with these all time greats, you got to show that you're willing to show that stuff."

Rupp pointed out that Nylander needs to show more commitment like other stars like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby.

One another example was on an Ottawa goal where Nylander lagged behind on the backcheck. Rupp noted that despite Nylander's speed which was on display at the All-Star Game, he coasted and allowed his man to get behind him for the score.

Ad

“That guy at the bottom of the circle beats him up the ice. Ten strides. That’s my thing... I’ve watched him be different over the last couple of years." he added.

Maple Leafs' Game 6 is on Thursday night at Ottawa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama