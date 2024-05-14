"He made his decisions": Jack Johnson and Colorado Avalanche teammates address Valeri Nichushkin's six-month suspension

The Colorado Avalanche teammates shared their thoughts about Valeri Nichushkin's six-month suspension following the Game 4 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Valeri Nichushkin played in eight playoff games this season, including the first three games against the Stars, where he garnered as many points. However, on Monday, the NHL announced that Nichushkin had entered Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Players who are part of the Players Assistance Program have resources available to them, such as counseling, treatment options, and a hotline where they can speak with therapists to cope with mental health, substance abuse, and other issues.

Expand Tweet

Following the completion of his six-month suspension period, Nichuskhin can apply for reinstatement back into the league. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the decision was made after the forward failed a drug test.

In the post-game media availability teammate, Jack Johnson had a quite brief and to-the-point answer when asked about Nichushkin's situation.

He said ( via Corey Masisak of the Denver Post):

"He made his decisions. That’s all I’m going to say on that. He made his decisions.”

Expand Tweet

Left winger Andrew Cogliano also delivered his take when asked about Nichsushkin's suspension. He acknowledged that it's a tough situation, but he emphasized that the team is staying focused on their job and the playoffs:

"It is what it is. We're focusing on our job. We're in the second round of playoffs here. This is tough business. At the end of the day, it is what it is for us," Cogliano said (via Guereilla Sports on X).

Jonathan Drouin also shared his thoughts on Nichushkin's suspension. His response highlights that he can't control what happened, but he acknowledges the impact of missing a fellow player (via Meghan Angley of DNVR Avalanche on X):

“That’s tough, but again, I don't really control that… We're missing a fellow player. It kind of sucked, but we got to bear down and find a way to win that game in Dallas and come back here.

Alexandar Georgiev, the netminder for the Colorado Avalanche, responded to losing Nichushkin to suspension.

"It’s unfortunate and I wish him all the best…for us we are just trying to focus on our job that we’ve put so much effort and preparation into," Georgiev said.

Expand Tweet

Colorado Avalanche lose Game 4 to Stars in Valeri Nichushkin's absence

It will be the second time in a row that the Avalanche will be without Nichushkin in the playoffs. Last year, the 29-year-old forward found himself at the center of controversy after a 911 call made in Seattle after an intoxicated woman was found in his hotel room.

His announcement came before the Game 4 puck drop in which the Avs eventually went on to suffer a 5-1 thrashing to the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena.

Expand Tweet

Before entering Stage 3 of the Player Assistance Program, Nichushkin garnered 10 points through nine goals and an assist in eight games in the playoffs. The club has seen great success with Nichushkin in the lineup, but now they have to navigate without him as they're trailing 3-1 in the series against the Stars.

Avalance will hope to keep themselves alive in the series and bounce back against the Stars in Game 5 on Wednesday.