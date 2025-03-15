"He means a lot to us": Mitch Marner backs Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs' captain goes through scoring slump

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews may have won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer in three of the last four seasons, but his first campaign wearing the "C" on his jersey hasn't resulted in his usual scoring output.

Through 50 games played so far in 2024-25, Matthews has only scored 23 goals and is on pace for 29 in 63 total games. He's also found the back of the net just three times in his last 15 games.

Matthews did miss multiple games earlier this season with an injury for which he even sought treatment in Germany.

However, just because Matthews isn't scoring at his usual pace, doesn't mean he no longer commands respect in the locker room. Longtime teammate Mitch Marner believes that Matthews is still playing top level hockey and that the goals will eventually start coming.

"Yeah, I mean, been playing some great hockey," Marner said. "So, you know, I think a lot of people just look at us and want us to get points every single night, and that's all they care about. But he's been playing a great defensive game. His PK's been pretty special for us as well. He means a lot to us on that ice regardless if he's scoring goals or not. They'll eventually start falling, and that's something you don’t got to worry about. It'll come. Everything else, you're happy with how his game is playing, you know everything else will fall in place."

Marner and Matthews have been teammates since the latter entered the NHL as a rookie in the 2016-17 season and immediately made an impact by scoring four goals in his debut against the Ottawa Senators.

There will be a new Rocket Richard Trophy winner for this year

It goes without saying that Matthews will not win successive Rocket Richard trophies. That title is currently Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl's to lose with an NHL leading 47 goals.

Matthews won the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2021, 2022, and 2024. His 69 goals scored last season were a new career-high.

Additionally, Matthews won the Ted Lindsay Award in 2022, which goes annually to the NHL's best player in the regular season.

Unsurprisingly, Matthews was also declared the winner of the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie in 2016-17 after scoring 40 goals with 29 assists and playing in all 82 regular season games.

