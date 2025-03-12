"Not the same guy": NHL insider gives blunt take on Auston Matthews' 18-game scoring slump

Auston Matthews has been struggling to score goals since late January. In his last 15 NHL games, he has scored only three goals.

If the tally includes the 4-Nations Tournament, he has three goals in 18 games. Toronto Star columnist Dave Feschuk spoke about his slump on Wednesday's episode of "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo."

"When you look at Auston Matthews, the guy who really has not shown up for them (Leafs) in the way they expect he would show up for them, three goals in his past 15 games... only two of them (are) against goal tenders. One of them was an empty-netter." Feschuk said (Timestamp: 6:30)

"He played in what, three of the four U.S. four nations games that did not score, that's two goals against goaltenders in 18 games now, if you count the Four Nations. "

Auston Matthews has played well this season despite missing 15 games due to injuries. He also traveled to Germany for medical help. In 49 games, he has 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points. However, his scoring pace is much slower than last season, when he scored 69 goals, the most in a season since 1995-96.

Matthews also captained Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off but failed to score in three of the four games. He missed a key game against Sweden.

"We've never seen anything like this from a guy that we just got to expect to be the world's best goal scorer," Feschuk said. "And before this season, he was the world's best goal scorer without any debate, it's hard, it's hard to know what to make, just not the same guy, just not put bucks in the net at the same rate, and that's problem too well."

Matthews has had a great career. He won the Calder Trophy in 2017 and the Hart Trophy in 2022. He has also bagged multiple Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies as the NHL’s top goal scorer.

Auston Matthews talks about the Atlantic division

Auston Matthews is still an important player in his first year as the Maple Leafs captain. Toronto (39-22-3) is fighting for a strong playoff position in the Atlantic Division.

"Our division is extremely competitive, so there's (always) gonna be some moves, some stuff going on," Matthews said after the trade deadline. "But I'm happy with what we did today. We've got a lot of good pieces, a lot of good parts."

The Maple Leafs can face a challenge from the Florida Panthers, who are above the Leafs by two points, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.

