"He never watched a damn hockey game in his life": Internet reacts as LeBron James rocks custom #23 Blue Jackets Stadium Series jersey at Lakers game

LA Lakers star LeBron James made a special appearance wearing a custom-made Columbus Blue Jackets Stadium Series jersey.

James, who is currently healing from a groin injury, was shown on the ESPN broadcast sporting the No. 23 jersey while sitting on the sidelines before the Lakers-Nuggets game at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Notably, the jersey was worn by Columbus during their Stadium Series against the Detroit Red Wings on March 1 at Ohio Stadium.

Reacting to the video posted by ESPN, the team's official X handle commented:

"No debate: LeBron is the [goat emoji]".

Meanwhile, fans on social media were quick to share their reactions on X (formerly Twitter) to LeBron James rocking the jersey at the Lakers game.

One tweeted:

"He never watched a damn hockey game in his life."

Another chimed in:

"Bros a part owner of the Pens wearing a Columbus jersey, but if it’s a Johnny hockey jersey I’ll let it pass."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"LeBron James showcased a unique, custom-designed Stadium Series jersey for the Blue Jackets, sparking excitement and admiration," a third fan posted.

"King James x Blue Jackets? TOO COLD!" another wrote.

"Interesting. By default of his minority ownership stake in FSG, if he's going to wear a hockey sweater, it should be a Penguins one," one X user opined.

"He can’t name the player on the back of his jersey let alone 2 other players on the bluejackets," another chimed in

Blue Jackets and Red Wings Stadium Series set new viewership record

The 2025 Stadium Series matchup between Columbus and Detroit attracted an unprecedented 94,571 fans at Ohio Stadium.

The game set a record as the most-watched Stadium Series game on cable and was the second-highest-viewed regular-season game on cable, only surpassed by the 2022 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

On ESPN, it achieved the status of the most-watched NHL regular-season game, drawing in 1.6 million viewers, making it the second most-viewed outdoor game. The game ended up with the Blue Jackets securing a commanding 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

