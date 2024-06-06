"He put money on the Chiefs" "Please tell me this is fake" - NHL fans react to rapper Drake placing $500,000 bet on Oilers for Stanley Cup finals

Canadian rapper Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup finals. He also wagered the same amount for the Mavs to beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. He posted screenshots of his bets on Instagram.

The bets were placed through Stake, an online crypto-gambling site. Should the Oilers hoist the Stanley Cup, Drake could win over $1 million.

The post sparked reactions from NHL fans.

"He put money on the chiefs to win the Super Bowl back to back years," one fan tweeted.

Drake has a reputation for sports bets gone wrong. However, in February, Drake bet $1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl. The Chiefs ended up winning that game.

Drake also bet $700,000 on the Chiefs last season to win.

"Please tell me this is fake," another fan tweeted.

Here are some fan reactions to Drake placing a bet on the Oilers for the Stanley Cup finals:

"lol I saw this. & just had to roll it off like I ain’t see it. Out of sight out of mind. Whatever he got going on he better not come jinxing," a fan tweeted.

"Drakes last like 5 bets were all Ls statistically he’s bound to get one right," another fan tweeted.

"Nooooooo this is the official curse," a user tweeted.

"If we lose cause DRAKE, all his music is banned FOR LIFE!!! Another user tweeted.

Will Drake’s curse affect the Oilers in the Stanley Cup?

Drake is notorious for placing bets on athletes and teams who eventually lose. This phenomenon has been dubbed the "Drake curse."

The rapper has a history of losing high-profile bets. His $700k wager on UFC fighter Sean Strickland, who lost, has given rise to the superstitious notion that Drake's support might jinx the teams he backs.

In July 2023, Drake shared a picture of top prospect Connor Bedard and captioned it "Dialed in." Despite Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks finishing the season as the second-worst team in the league, the so-called curse didn’t affect him.

Bedard had an outstanding rookie season and is a strong candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.

Drake also won the bet on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and KKR on IPL.

Ultimately, the Oilers' fate in the Stanley Cup finals will depend on their performance against the formidable Florida Panthers.