'6 God' hitmaker Drake joins hands with ESPN to drop exclusive NBA Finals jackets ahead of Mavericks-Celtics showdown

The 2024 NBA Finals showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks has added buzz, as ESPN has tapped rapper Drake's OVO for exclusive NBA Finals jackets. Reports say that the sports network and OVO have teamed up to create varsity jackets set to release on Thursday (June 6), just before Game 1 of the marquee event.

The back of the jacket features both the ESPN and OVO logos, with the owl perched atop the sports network script. The press release before the launch added that the collaboration between the two is:

"The sports and fashion worlds colliding on the NBA’s biggest stage to wrap another storyline-packed season.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It also added:

"The 2024 NBA Finals and October’s Very Own logos pop off the sharp jacket’s breast plates with a golden outlining. The sleek sleeves are fitted with premium leather and feature the NBA On ESPN logo while the back contains a combination of the signature OVO owl and ESPN trademark emblem. Inside the jackets are also embroidered with the specific number of the model out of the 175 made.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Drake's collaboration with ESPN isn't novel, as the '6 God' star had previously teamed up to create a soundtrack for their Monday Night Football. The Grammy Award winner created music for promos, telecasts and pre-game shows for 10 games that season.

Over the years, NBA Finals jackets have been more than just a style statement. The classic instance is iconic designer Jeff Hamilton's championship jackets that were in vogue in the 90s and saw the likes of legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant sporting them.

Now, Drake and his brand have rolled out a heavy-duty jacket that oozes sporty elegance as the jacket has opened to rave reviews on social media.

Drake's OVO and ESPN's 2024 NBA Finals jackets: Price and where to buy

Priced at a plush $698, the black and gold varsity jackets will be available on the OVO app for US residents only. The sale is set to start at 10 a.m. ET.

As for the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks are set to square off in what promises to be a humdinger of a series. Kyrie Irving will look to earn his second championship, while Luka Doncic and Celtics duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are gunning for their first shot at the Larry O'Brien. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden on June 6.