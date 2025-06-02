"He really really really does not": Carey Price's wife Angela spills the beans on Habs legend's comfort level with social media exposure

On Sunday, Habs legend Carey Price’s wife Angela did an Instagram q&A session with her followers after the couple returned from a quiet trip to Kennebunkport in southern Maine.

During the session, she was asked if Carey does not enjoy being on social media. In response she shared that the former Habs goaltender isn’t a fan of being on socials, and prefers to stay out of the spotlight online.

“He really really really does not enjoy it,” she wrote.

When someone asked if they had been in Nova Scotia recently, she clarified that it was actually Maine where they had gone for their getaway. She also gave a small update about her clothing brand, Line Change Co. When one follower asked if they plan to bring golf apparel anytime soon, Angela replied:

“Major tease here but next summer lots of fun things happening @linechangeco”

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

In response to another question, Angela shared that going outside makes the Price family happiest, and also answered a few fan quereis about her skin and hair care routine.

Carey Price’s wife received a hate mail at their residence

Earlier last month, Carey Price’s wife Angela revealed that she received a disturbing four-page hate letter at their private address. She spoke about it through a video on her Instagram stories.

Angela explained that while they sometimes receive fan mail at home, she usually throws it away without reading or giving it to Carey. She made it clear that there are official ways for fans to reach out.

“You can go to the Montreal Canadiens website and find an address to send fan mail there. And it has, does get to carry usually. So you have that.”

Angela said it was the first time a stranger sent hate mail directly to their private address. The letter reportedly focused on political disagreements and made her uncomfortable. She called the act creepy and inappropriate.

“I mean, send me a nasty message on Instagram. Be a normal person. Go to TikTok and talk crap. But sending something to someone's address where you shouldn't have their home address is wildly inappropriate. F**king creepy. Don't be a creep,” she said.

Angela also mentioned that while receiving rude messages online is sadly common, sending something to a private home is a much more serious issue and should not happen.

