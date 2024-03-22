"He's already expecting to be the godfather": Brady Tkachuk on his brother Matthew's reaction to the couple announcing their pregnancy

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and his wife, Emma Farinacci, recently shared some exciting news on Instagram. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child through a series of posts.

One picture featured a white cake with "Baby Tkachuk" written on it, while another touching image showed Brady resting his hand on Farinacci's belly, revealing the due date of September 24th.

Speaking to Sportsnet, Tkachuk said:

"We did the cake, and yeah, I saw the color blue in the cup, and it was pretty cool. I'm not going to lie, it's pretty special. I sent the video to our family so they can kind of see the reactions to this, I'd say pretty special, of course. We're so lucky and so blessed for it to happen to us, and we're just excited for come September now."

Brady was asked to share his brother Matthew Tkachuk's reaction upon learning the news, and the Ottawa Senators captain mentioned:

"He's fired up. He's already expecting to be a godfather. So he already said that right away. So that's his expectation, and he'll be disappointed if not, so we'll have to figure out what to do."

Brady Tkachuk described his journey with the Senators as a whirlwind. Tkachuk also highlighted the special significance of starting a family in Ottawa with his wife, emphasizing the sentimental value the city holds for both of them.

Brady Tkachuk and Senators lose to St. Louis Blues

The Senators on Thursday hosted the St.Louis Blues at Canadian Tire Centre. The Blues outshot the hosts in every period to beat them 5-2.

Jordan Kyrou notched up three points for the Blues, while Jake Neighbours and Brandon Saad accumulated two points apiece in the matchup. Joel Hofer was solid between the pipes and ended the contest with 37 saves with an SV% of .949.

"I think [Hofer] was the difference in the hockey game,” Ottawa interim coach Jacques Martin said. “There’s no doubt when you look at the number of chances we had. I think it was 22-12 in our favor.”

Mark Kastelic and Dominik Kubalik were the scorers for the Sens in the defeat. Brady Tkachuk and the Sens next face the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the win put the St. Louis Blues within four points of the second-placed Vegas Golden Knights (81 points) in the West wild card. The Blues (77 points) will be up against the Minnesota Wild (76 points) on Friday in a crucial wild card race matchup.