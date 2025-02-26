"He's not a difference maker": Former NHL GM takes a dig at $92,800,000 Elias Pettersson with Canucks forward's offensive woes piling

Former NHL GM Craig Button has taken a shot at Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson, criticizing his offensive struggles.

On the Donnie and Dhalli podcast, Button pointed out that Pettersson's $92.8 million contract, which pays him $11.6 million annually, isn't being justified by his performance.

Button believes that Elias Pettersson isn't living up to expectations and isn't making the impact a player with his salary should be making.

"You're paying $11.6 million, and I will say this to anybody that wants to go, 'Okay, you want to look at the metrics' and make excuses for that guy. Good. Make excuses for a guy being paid $11.6 million that's being asked to do everything and to be a difference maker. He's not doing everything, and he's not a difference maker. That's a big problem," said Button.

The former GM also expressed concern that the Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet is being too lenient with Pettersson, suggesting that Tocchet is trying to protect the struggling star.

"I think Rick Tocchet is being really gentle with him. I think Tocchet is trying to protect Elias Pettersson," Button added.

Elias Pettersson had a disappointing performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off, going pointless in three games for Sweden. In the NHL too, Pettersson is yet to score in 12 games.

The 26-year-old has managed 35 points, through 11 goals and 24 assists, in 51 games this season.

Elias Pettersson reflects on Canucks' last two games

The Vancouver Canucks had a disappointing start to their season after the 4 Nations Face-Off break, losing back-to-back games to the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Hockey Club.

Following Tuesday's practice, Elias Pettersson shared his thoughts on the Canucks' back-to-back defeats.

"Obviously, we're not too happy with our last two games. We could’ve easily won them. But that’s how it goes. We need to learn from this, see what we could do better, and get excited for tomorrow,” said Pettersson

“Maybe more urgency, maybe just be a tougher team to play against, small details and just again, small details are the big things," he added.

The Vancouver Canucks are a point behind the second-placed Calgary Flames for a wild-card spot in the West. The Canucks face off against the LA Kings on Wednesday.

