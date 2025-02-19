"He's done, can't even trade him": Canucks fans react to crushing Thatcher Demko's injury update

Vancouver Canucks starting goaltender Thatcher Demko won’t be joining the team on their upcoming road trip following the 4 Nations Face-Off. According to Canucks reporter Thomas Drance, Demko will be re-evaluated. In the meantime, the injury is not believed to be related to Demko’s knee injury sustained during last year’s playoffs.

Unfortunately, the news has not been met with optimism from the Canucks’ faithful. Here’s a look at what discontent fans had to say about the situation:

“He’s done... can’t even trade him,” one fan opined.

“’Not that serious’ becomes ‘week-to-week.’ This team can’t buy a break this season,” this fan commented.

“I mean can we really believe “it’s not the knee” or “week to week” when it comes from this management group?” another fan chimed in.

While some fans were justifiably upset about the crushing injury update, especially after Thatcher Demko's admirable performance against the Colorado Avalanche recently, other fans voiced their frustration at the situation, going as far as calling for the team to dismiss the veteran goalie.

Let’s look at what these fans had to say:

“Time to cut ties at the very first possible opportunity,” this fan posted on social media.

“Demko is too injury prone it’s time to let him go,” a fan remarked.

“Just retire already,” another fan wrote on X.

There is no timetable for Thatcher Demko’s return at this point. So, it remains to be seen if Demko will be able to return to the lineup this season. In the meantime, the Canucks will turn to Kevin Lankinen to hold the fort for the time being.

Thatcher Demko dealing with a lower-body issue

News of Thatcher Demko’s injury setback has sparked significant concern among fans and analysts. Speculation has been rampant about the precise nature of the injury. While the club has been rather tight-lipped about the situation, Canucks assistant coach Adam Foote provided some insights.

Per NHL.com, Foote stated:

“I was told he's not going to go on this trip and it's a lower-body deal, so he won't be there.”

The initial concern is that the “lower-body” injury is related to the knee injury that kept Demko out of last season’s playoffs. But according to coach Rick Tocchet:

“It’s not the knee.”

So, if it’s not the knee, then Demko could be dealing with another underlying issue that’s significant enough to keep him out of the lineup. With Thatcher Demko off the ice, the club will turn to the tandem of Kevin Lankinen and Arturs Silovs.

Lankinen will be joining the Canucks following his participation in the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team Finland. Meanwhile, Silovs was recalled from Abbotsford and will be joining the team on their upcoming five-game road trip.

Silovs will likely draw two starts next week as the Canucks play back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday and then on Wednesday and Thursday. With no timetable for Thatcher Demko’s return, Lankinen and Silovs will likely be busy netminders as the season comes down to the wire.

