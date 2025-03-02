"He’s going back to Vegas" "New Jersey or Jets": NHL fans left speculating as NY Rangers hold out Reilly Smith for trade deadline reasons

NHL fans weighed in on the New York Rangers holding right winger Reilly Smith as a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Nashville Predators, which analysts say points to an imminent trade ahead of the deadline on Friday.

Hockey analyst Pierre LeBrun tweeted about Reilly Smith being off the ice on Sunday:

“Rangers holding out Reilly Smith from tonight's game for trade deadline reasons. Pending UFA could be dealt before Friday's deadline."

The post ignited speculation about Smith’s next destination, with most fans believing he was almost certainly about to be traded.

"Smith was decent this year. But definitely looked old and slow." Another tweeted.

"Reilly being saved. LFG!" Another tweeted.

"Hearing it’s for David Perron in return Ottawa will be getting Reilly Smith and 2025 1st," a fan tweeted.

"He’s a Knight," another tweeted.

"I’d like to see him back in Boston," one fan tweeted.

"Rangers are sellers then?" Another tweeted.

The Rangers narrowly lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3–2 on Friday. The New York team has been in good form recently, winning its last two games.

“I thought we defended pretty well but we made a mistake in the second period and then they got a look, they buried it in the third …,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “We were looking, we were hunting the entire night and just didn’t get rewarded for it.”

Reilly Smith has played for three franchises in the last three seasons

Reilly Smith has scored 10 goals and has 19 assists for 29 points this season in 58 games. He is in the final year of his three-year, $15-million deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. He won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in the 2022-23 season.

He was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2023 to allow the franchise to retain forward Ivan Barbashev.

"I'd like to thank Reilly for his time in Vegas," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon had said, via nhl.com. "We're proud he leaves a Stanley Cup champion. I know he's going to get a good opportunity in Pittsburgh, I know he'll do well.”

In July 2024, the Penguins traded Smith to the New York Rangers.

