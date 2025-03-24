"He’s hit rock bottom"- Maple Leafs insider gets brutally honest about Scott Laughton's chances of clawing back third-line center role

Scott Laughton is struggling to secure the third-line center role for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs traded for Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers on March 7. The Flyers kept 50% of Laughton’s salary.

Speaking on Sunday's episode of the First Up podcast, NHL insider David Alter said Laughton is still adjusting to the team's system.

"Yeah, it’s a tough one. I still think he’ll end up there at some point," Alter said. [6:05] "Right now, though, he’s going through a steep learning curve. He joined the team when they were struggling, and it seems like he’s still trying to find his timing, adapt to the systems, and adjust to the pace of play, which is different from where he came from."

Meanwhile, Max Domi has played well, making it harder for Laughton to take the third-line center spot. Alter believes Laughton still has a chance, but time is running out with 12 games left.

"Max Domi’s game has also improved a lot, and he really pushed to secure that third-line center role for now. I don’t know how long that will last, but I still get the sense that Laughton will end up there eventually," Alter said.

Scott Laughton has not scored in his last eight games since his trade to the Leafs. This season, he has 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 68 games. His plus-minus rating of -22 shows defensive struggles. His ice time has also been inconsistent, as he played less than 10 minutes against the Nashville Predators.

David Alter talked about Scott Laughton's unsatisfactory performance with the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs brought Scott Laughton for depth, but he has not made an impact yet. The team hopes he can adjust soon and contribute before the playoffs.

"Sometimes, it just takes guys a little while to settle in. Unfortunately for Laughton, it’s been eight games in a fast, condensed schedule with little practice time, which hasn’t helped him. But he certainly hasn’t lived up to the role we expected from him so far." Alter said.

The Maple Leafs have a 42-25-3 record, sitting second in the Atlantic Division behind the Florida Panthers. The Tampa Bay Lightning are close behind. The Leafs won 4-3 against the New York Rangers last Friday but lost a two-goal lead against the Nashville Predators in the very next game, raising concerns.

