“He's an idiot": Former NHLer Steve Valiquette flames Tom Wilson for going after a celebrating Adam Fox

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is one of the league’s most controversial figures due to his on-ice actions.

Wilson’s recent antics during today’s Rangers-Capitals matchup prompted television analyst and former NHLer Steve Valiquette, who played 46 games in the NHL, to label Wilson as:

"He’s an idiot."

The comments were made in response to Wilson’s action following the Rangers' go-ahead goal late in the first period. Wilson went after Rangers defenseman Adam Fox during the team's celebration of Vincent Trocheck’s powerplay tally.

Expand Tweet

Wilson received a two-minute minor penalty for roughing.

During the MSG Network intermission, Valiquette condemned Wilson, calling his behavior inappropriate. While Valiquette conceded that players such as Wilson could be key parts of a team, his actions crossed the line.

In particular, Valiquette mentioned:

"It’s not the way you should behave."

He added that the best time to take up frustrations is during actual play.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps frustration has begun to boil over for Wilson and the Capitals, who trail the Rangers 3-0 in their first-round series. Thus far, the Rangers have shown little difficulty in handling the Capitals, playing well throughout the first three games.

Wilson has had a long history of disciplinary issues. Most recently, Wilson received a six-game suspension following a high stick on Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Noah Gregor. While he may not earn a suspension this time, the league may issue him a kind reminder to behave on the ice.

Tom Wilson and the Capitals tied with the Rangers after 40 minutes

The Capitals and Rangers headed into the second intermission tied at two goals apiece.

The Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko opened the scoring with his first postseason goal just 57 seconds into the game. The Capitals responded with the tying marker from defenseman Martin Fehérváry at 14:54.

Late in the first period, the Rangers got a power play setting the Trocheck goal that led to Wilson’s antics.

Both clubs entered the dressing room, with the Rangers leading 2-1 after 20 minutes. The Capitals tied the game at two with a goal by Hendrix Lapierre, his first of the series, at 7:48.

Since then, the game has remained fairly even, with the Capitals outshooting the Rangers 18 to 16. The Caps will look to force a Game 5 with a win tonight, while their opponents seek to wrap up the series and move on to the second round.

As it stands, the Rangers expect to face the Carolina Hurricanes, who lead the New York Islanders 3-1 in their series. The Canes will look to finish off the Islanders next Tuesday night.