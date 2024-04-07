"He's just an animal": Auston Matthews reflects on Ryan Reaves' impact on the team

Auston Matthews, the center and alternate captain for the Toronto Maple Leafs, recently spoke out about his teammate, Ryan Reaves.

Matthews believes Reaves has been a total game-changer for the team. He praised the right winger's physical skills and how he's not just about what happens on the ice but also the vibes he brings off it.

Reporter David Alter, who covers the Maple Leafs for The Hockey News, asked Matthews about Reaves' fight with the Montreal Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta on Saturday, and he replied:

"He's just an animal, honestly, he's a beast."

Auston Matthews' words encapsulate the admiration and respect that Reaves commands within the team. Describing him as an "animal" and a "beast," Matthews shows Reaves' intimidating presence and relentless determination during gameplay.

"And like I said, I think it's moments like those where you really realize how important he is to the team and what he brings on the ice as well as off the ice," Matthews said.

Furthermore, Matthews alluded to Ryan Reaves' impact off the ice, suggesting that his influence extends beyond the realm of gameplay:

"So I thought, like I said, a couple games ago or last week he's been playing some incredible hockey for us as a late and peaking at a really good time."

As the Maple Leafs gear up for the challenges ahead, Reaves' contributions have proven instrumental in bolstering the team's confidence and momentum on the ice.

"So it's been great to see," Matthews said.

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews leads charge in 4-2 victory over Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, led by Auston Matthews' standout performance. Matthews showcased his skills by scoring his league-leading 64th goal of the season, reaching the 100-point mark for the second time in his career.

His teammate Mitch Marner praised Matthews and said:

“Auston’s not a guy that really cares too much about his points, his own milestones, but what he’s been doing this year has been special.”

Auston Matthews is on pace to achieve a milestone rarely seen in modern hockey, aiming for 69 goals, just shy of the 70-goal mark last reached in 1992-93. The Maple Leafs' offensive depth was evident as Bobby McMann, Matthew Knies and Max Domi also contributed goals, with no player earning more than a single point.

Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves, helping secure a playoff spot for the Maple Leafs. Despite a strong effort from Montreal's Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, their goals weren't enough to overcome the Maple Leafs' onslaught.

The game's intensity peaked in the second period when the Maple Leafs scored four goals, including Matthews' milestone marker. Even a change in goaltenders for Montreal couldn't stem the tide of Toronto's offense.

The game also featured a physical aspect, with a notable fight between Toronto's Ryan Reaves and Montreal's Michael Pezzetta. Matthews lauded Reaves, describing him as "an animal" and emphasizing his importance to the team.

Despite a late attempt by Auston Matthews to notch his 65th goal, he was denied by the post.