The New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe has been making waves in the NHL with his physical play and willingness to drop the gloves.

His controversial start to his career has not gone unnoticed by Matt Martin, the veteran tough guy of the New York Islanders, who knows firsthand what it takes to establish oneself in the league as a physical presence.

Martin, who fought Rempe in the rookie's first career shift during a game at MetLife Stadium in February, sees himself in the young player. When Martin broke into the league with the Islanders in the 2009-10 season, the enforcer role was still a prominent part of nearly every team's roster.

Martin fought twice in his first five games, and in his first full season, he dropped the gloves 13 times.

According to Martin, Matt Rempe is trying to make a name for himself and prove his worth in the league, just as all young players dream of doing.

“But he’s laying it all on the line and obviously he’s trying to make a name for himself and stick in this league, which is what all kids dream about. He’s been impactful for them. But he’s still gotta find that line and walk it consistently, keep himself on the ice a little bit more.”

Since his initial bout with Martin, Matt Rempe has been involved in four more fights, accumulated 69 penalty minutes, and received a four-game suspension for elbowing an opponent.

However, he also acknowledges the fine line between being effective and costing your team, which Rempe will need to learn from experience.

Matt Martin's advice to Matt Rempe

Martin recalls being told in meetings during his early career that it might be better not to fight at every opportunity.

“You come into the league, you’re physical, you’re running around, you’re hitting everybody, everybody wants a piece of you, especially then,” he said. “I’m guessing for him, it’s been similar.

As Martin points out, the role of the enforcer has evolved significantly since he first broke into the league. Players need to prove they can contribute in other ways, such as taking regular shifts and being physical without relying solely on fighting.

Those who fail to adapt to the changing times risk being phased out of the game entirely.

Despite the challenges, Martin sees potential in the young player. He notes that Rempe's physical play gets the Rangers' fan base going.

“He gets their fan base going pretty good,” Martin said. “Hopefully for him, he’s just trying to carve out a career for himself."

According to Martin, the key is for Matt Rempe to find the right balancing act between being effective and staying within the rules of the game.