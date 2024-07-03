"He's a piece of shit": Paul Bissonnette jokingly lauds Maple Leafs' latest $15,000,000 forward re-signing

Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette expressed his excitement and humorously praised the Toronto Maple Leafs' latest forward re-signing. Bissonnette, known for his lively commentary and humor, couldn't contain his enthusiasm as he jokingly lauded the Leafs for extending forward Max Domi.

Ahead of Monday's NHL free agency, the Maple Leafs extended Domi to a four-year, $15 million contract with an AAV of $3.75 million. On the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Paul Bissonnette praised Max Domi's performance.

He highlighted Domi's exceptional plays during the playoffs, emphasizing his deserving contract extension (1:40:10):

"Happy with the moves they made, and the other guy up front who they locked in, Max Domi. I think he played incredible come playoff time and he deserved that contract.

"That's a place that he belongs in—Leaf Land. He was born to be a Toronto Maple Leaf. He was awesome in that faceoff circle when he had to step in as a centerman," Bissonnette said.

Paul Bissonnette acknowledged Domi's versatility, noting his effectiveness both as a centerman, excelling in the faceoff circle, when needed, and as a winger. He also lauded the forward's gritty style of play, describing Domi as a player who thrives when he brings an edge to his game.

"He can do so moving forward as a bit of a Swiss Army knife or back to wing where he played most of the year. Another good one and also a guy who plays with a lot of sandpaper.

"He's a piece of sh*t, and when he's playing like a piece of sh*t, I feel like that's when he's at his best. You saw it against the Boston Bruins all series long and also during the course of the season as well," he added.

Max Domi joined the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent, signing a one-year, $3 million deal last July. Before that, he had a brief 20-game stint with the Dallas Stars. Domi notched up 47 points through nine goals and 38 assists in his debut season with the Leafs last year.

Paul Bissonnette slams Bolts for offering Steven Stamkos 'insulting' offer

On Monday, Steven Stamkos made waves during NHL free agency's opening day by inking a four-year, $32 million deal with the Nashville Predators.

The move was followed after the 34-year-old veteran spent a remarkable 26 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning but couldn't come to terms on a new deal. According to reports, the Bolts' long-term offer to Stamkos was $3 million annually, prompting his departure from the team.

On the "Spittin' Chiclets" episode, Paul Bissonnette criticized the Lightning for the reported long-term deal they offered Steven Stamkos:

"I just think it's also insulting at the fact that we're talking about $3 million for a player who averaged over a point per game.

"They offered this player a contract basically being like, here's a slap in the face. We know you're not going to take it, and then we can just go on and get what we actually want in order to do business."

