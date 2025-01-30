"He's ready to leave", "Entire org did him dirty": Fans react to J.T. Miller's 4-word response to Canucks Prez confirming feud with Elias Pettersson

NHL fans on social media reacted to J.T. Miller's response to comments made by Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Rutherford acknowledged the conflict between top centers Miller and Elias Pettersson, suggesting that it could hinder the team's potential to contend for a Stanley Cup with the current group of players.

When asked about Rutherford's comments on the reported rift between him and Pettersson, Miller simply responded:

"I don't have one."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to J.T. Miller's reaction to Jim Rutherford's remarks, with one tweeting:

"He’s ready to leave lol."

Another chimed in:

"His entire organization did him dirty."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"They can still make the playoffs, the wildcard is right there. But they need to trade one or both of those guys and rid themselves of that noise," a third fan opined.

"People in the know, know what the rift is about, but it's something the team or media would not broach -- let's just say it involves Pettersson's predilections....." another X user wrote.

"I'm not gonna comment on it" Good choice JT. Don't give them anything to blow up into something it isn't," posted another.

"Is he the problem in the room? Or is Pettersson i haven’t really been following, but this has escalated to the point where everyone around the league is aware of, nothing can be worse than a divided room," another chimed in.

Jim Rutherford explains why club signed J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson despite reported rift

The Vancouver Canucks president provided insight into the club's decision to sign J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson to contract extensions despite the apparent rift between the two players.

Jim Rutherford noted that both centers are essential to the team's success, which justified their re-signing. Miller secured a seven-year, $56 million contract in 2022, while Pettersson was given a franchise-record eight-year deal worth $92.8 million ahead of the trade deadline last term.

"Because these players are top players for us,” Rutherford explained to Sportsnet.

Rutherford emphasized that having top players under contract puts the team in a better position to receive a return should things not work out.

