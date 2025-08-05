Fans shared their reactions after Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Islanders on Monday.The Islanders open their season on Oct. 9. If Schaefer doesn’t make the team out of training camp, league rules require him to be sent back to the Erie Otters. Now that he’s signed an NHL contract, he’s ineligible to play college hockey.Fans chimed in on social media with mixed opinions. One wrote:&quot;L. He should’ve spent a year at PSU&quot;Another wrote:&quot;This means it’s either NHL or juniors right? He can’t play in the NCAA?&quot;Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Do we thinking he's ready? I wonder how much time he spends with Bridgeport,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Good player. Not the best of the draft but he's good. Misa will have more impact in the NHL,&quot; another posted.&quot;Mr Franchise player who could leave the isles back to compete for a cup !!!!,&quot; one commented.&quot;After seeing him at the draft and hearing what he had to say, I'm rooting heavily for this kid to succeed. Hope this young man has a successful career.&quot; another wrote.Last season, Schaefer notched up 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 games for Erie before a fractured collarbone ended his season at the 2025 World Juniors. He was cleared for contact in May and participated in the Islanders' development camp in July.Matthew Schaefer shares thoughts on signing entry-level contract with the New York IslandersMatthew Schaefer expressed his thrill on signing with the New York Islanders, calling it a lifelong dream come true. He emphasized that there’s still plenty of work ahead:“And I want to play in the NHL this season. I want it really badly, and I know there's going to be a lot of hard work that comes with it, but I think I'm ready,&quot; Schaefer said (per NHL.com).With the trade of defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens, Matthew Schaefer could find himself with an opportunity to make a significant impact for the Islanders this year.The young player remains focused, willing to put in the hard yards to secure a spot on the team.