"Hello Carter Hart?" "Stolarz contract leverage through the roof": NHL fans react as Leafs' Joseph Woll takes personal leave of absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that goaltender Joseph Woll is taking a personal leave of absence. Woll is attending a personal family matter. No details were given, and his privacy was requested.

Here's the official release from Toronto:

"The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that goaltender Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence from the team to attend to a personal family matter. No additional details will be provided at this time, and we ask that his privacy be respected."

NHL insider David Alter clarified that Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said it is not substance-abuse related.

"No details were provided but Treliving made a point to say it is not a substance-abuse related matter..." Alter wrote.

With Woll away, Toronto will rely on Anthony Stolarz and other backup goaltenders as the team continues training camp preparations. Depth in goal will be important moving forward. However, the Leafs have not given a timeline for Woll’s return.

Fans reacted to the news on X.

"Stolarz contract leverage through the roof!" One fan wrote.

“I assume today we will see ‘Carter Hart signs with TOR.’” Another fan added.

"Hello Carter Hart? (Kidding)" one fan reacted.

"Sincerely hope him/his family is alright, take care Woller 🥺" a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Leafs officially and notably, 'Done like dinner.' ... Now where and when did I hear that before? .... 22 ..." a fan wrote.

"Oh man! Hope everything works out with him 🙏🏼." another fan wrote.

"Marner isnt around to run the locker room playlist so that’s probably why," one fan mentioned former Leafs forward Mitch Marner's departure.

Leafs' early exit despite Joseph Woll's standout season

In late May, the Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs after a 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7. Toronto finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points and defeated the Ottawa Senators in the first round. However, poor scoring and home losses hurt their chances in the second, marking another early exit from the playoffs.

Joseph Woll stepped in after Anthony Stolarz was injured. The 27-year-old started six playoff games and appeared in seven overall. He finished with a 3-4 record and a .886 save percentage. In the regular season, Woll went 27-14-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average.

