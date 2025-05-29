“Here’s to a crowded table forever” - Dylan Strome’s wife Tayler reveals she's pregnant with couple's third child

Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome and his wife Tayler are expecting their third child. The couple has two daughters, Weslie and Emerson. Weslie was born in 2021 while Emerson was born in August 2023.
Tayler shared the news on Instagram with a photo and a video, where Dylan was celebrating.
“here’s to a crowded table forever," Tayler wrote.
In the first photo, the couple walked on a beach at dusk. Tayler wore a pink cropped sweater and white pants, as her hand rested on her baby bump. Dylan held her other hand and wore a white T-shirt and beige pants. They looked at each other and were smiling, with the sky behind them in a mix of blue and purple. The ocean added to the calm and peaceful feel of the snap.
The second slide was a black-and-white video taken at home. Dylan danced while carrying both his daughters. The family’s two golden retrievers, Benny and Ollie, were also in the clip, standing near the couch and jumping around.
Tayler often shares everyday moments with their daughters on social media. These include birthdays, playtime and time spent at home.
In March, Tayler penned a birthay message for Weslie.
"Everyone’s favourite girl is FOUR weslie you are so incredibly loved!!! being your mom is the greatest honour of my life, happy birthday sweet girl!" Tayler wrote.
Dylan Strome's daughters got to know about their dad's profession through a book
To help their daughters understand his job, Dylan Strome and his wife, Tayler, made a children’s book called "Daddy Goes to Work." It explains Dylan’s schedule in a simple way, and has also become popular with other hockey families.
“It has been so helpful to teach her what dad does,” Tayler said in December, via NHLPA.com “For her to actually understand that he goes on the road, plays in different cities, and can’t always be here, has helped her so much.”
The family also has two golden retrievers, Benny and Ollie. Their first dog, Wrigley, died in 2022. The dogs are part of their daily life and often appear in family photos.
Dylan and Tayler are focused on their children, pets and time together. They share quiet and happy moments, and with another baby on the way, they look forward to more memories and love in their home.
