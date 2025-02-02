"Inject this into my veins": Dylan Strome's wife Tayler shares adorable father-daughter playtime moment

Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome took some time away from the ice to share a special moment with his daughter. Strome’s wife Tayler Strome shared a video on her Instagram story showing Strome playing with his younger daughter Emerson.

Emerson, sitting at the top of a slide, was seen sending a pink bunny down the slide only for Strome to catch it and push the toy back to her. Tayler Strome posted a video of the moment and captioned it:

"Inject this into my veins."

Image via Instagram/@TaylerStrome

Dylan Strome and Tayler Strome have been dating since 2020 according to reports and announced their engagement in August 2022 on Instagram. They got married in November of the same year. The couple’s first daughter, Weslie, was born in 2021. Their second daughter, Emerson, was born in August 2023.

The Stromes authored and published a children’s book explaining why the center was away from home for weeks at a time. Tayler Strome explained how they found it challenging to explain the Capitals player's athletic career to their elder daughter Weslie.

“For a while, it was tough to explain why one morning she would wake up and dad wasn’t there, and she might not see him for a week or more,” Tayler Strome told NHLPA.com. “It’s tricky to navigate in helping them understand why.”

The Stromes came up with the idea for a custom book titled, Daddy Goes to Work which carried illustrations of Strome on and off the ice, with the story explaining what his job entails. The book has gained quite a fan following among NHL player circles, with wives and partners of other NHL players reaching out to Tayler Strome to see if they could have a custom version created for themselves.

Dylan Strome offers condolences to families of victims of DC plane crash

On Thursday, Dylan Strome began a media session by offering his condolences to the families affected by Wednesday’s air crash in Washington, DC.

“I just want to say our hearts go out to all the victims of the plane crash this week. Obviously, it’s just horrible and a lot of kids on the flight, a lot of kids that skate at Medstar," Strome said.

On Wednesday, an aircraft carrying 60 passengers and four crew collided with an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan Airport outside Washington, DC. All 67 people involved in the crash are feared dead. Rescue workers have recovered 42 bodies from the Potomac river as well as the flight data recorders from both the plane and the helicopter involved in the crash.

