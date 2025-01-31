"Lots of kids on the flight": Capitals' Dylan Strome offers heartfelt condolences to victims of 'horrible' plane crash in Washington DC

Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the Potomac River mid-air collision. Speaking to the media after the Capitals game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, Strome said:

“I just want to say our hearts go out to all the victims of the plane crash this week. Obviously, it’s just horrible and a lot of kids on the flight that skate at Medstar," Strome said. "I know it’s close to home for a lot of people in this organization. So, hearts go out to all affected. It’s terrible; a once in a however long tragedy. It’s awful. Just know that we’re thinking about all their families and loved ones.”

On Wednesday, American Eagle Flight No. 5342, a regional passenger jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided with a US Army Sikorsky H-60 helicopter, which had three soldiers aboard, in Washington, D.C. All 67 people involved are suspected to have been killed, with around 40 bodies reportedly being recovered from the Potomac River so far.

The FAA said the plane, operated by PSA Airlines, was approaching a runway at Reagan National Airport when it collided with a helicopter conducting a training exercise.

Dylan Strome scored twice in Thursday’s game and Alex Ovechkin scored once to inch closer to overhauling Wayne Gretzky’s record. However, the Capitals lost the game 4-5 overtime at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot, celebrating his 28th birthday, scored the game-winning goal on the night.

Washington Capitals coach joins Dylan Strome in offering condolences

Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said it was a “sad and somber day” while speaking to the media after team practice on Thursday.

"A sad and somber day back home in DC. On behalf of the organization, players, and staff, we just want to express our heartfelt condolences to all the families and people affected by the tragedy," Carbery said. "We also want to thank all the first responders who were on the scene immediately. It’s just a tough day back home."

The Capitals community and organization have come together to honor the crash victims. In their remembrance, a special memorial has been set up at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Officials also announced that the Iceplex is formally organizing an event to honor the victims and that all off-ice activities were canceled for Thursday night.

