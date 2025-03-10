"Here's to more twinning together": Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith pens heartfelt birthday wish for Erik Gudbranson's wife Sarah

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau’s family is quite close to his former teammate Erik Gudbranson’s family. On Sunday, Johnny’s wife Meredith shared a special message to her friend and Gudbranson’s wife Sarah on the occasion of her birthday.

Meredith posted a collage of pictures featuring special moments with Sarah. One of the snaps showed Sarah Gudbranson and Meredith Gaudreau posing with Erik and Johnny at what seems like a holiday gathering.

Another showed Sarah and Meredith smiling in winter attire. Sarah wore a fur-lined coat, while Meredith sported a top and a scarf. The last picture saw them standing in front of a balloon arch decorated in shades of blue and white.

In the caption, Meredith penned a heartfelt message for Sarah. She wrote:

“Happiest birthday wishes to my 🤍 @sarahsweetnam 😭 U are it. Here’s to more twinning together and making memories together. Family. ILYSM 💗💗💗💗”

“Baby bagging rights. Hottest dentist, mama and bff. U just it. Simply”

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Sarah Gudbranson celebrated the special occasion with a date night with Erik Gudbranson. She shared a couple of pictures from their evening on her Instagram stories and thanked everyone for their wishes.

“The happiest birthday girl today. Thank you for all of the love. My heart is so full,” she wrote.

via Instagram /@sarahsweetnam

She later met up with a few friends at an apparel store and posted a mirror selfie with the group from the evening on her stories.

Erik Gudbranson’s wife Sarah links up with Rachel Gagner in NYC

Earlier on Saturday, Sarah Gudbranson spent a day out in New York with friends, including ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel. The group visited three premium dining spots in the city starting with Chez Fifi, then to Don Angie and The Corner Store in SoHo.

Sarah reshared Rachel’s Instagram stories featuring their meals on her own account. One post showed escargot served in shells with green herb butter at Chez Fifi, a French bistro on the Upper East Side.

via Instagram/ @sarahsweetnam

At Don Angie, a Michelin-starred Italian-American restaurant in the West Village, the group enjoyed a spread that included flatbread, salad, and seafood. A lit candle and a bottle of liquor were also seen on the table.

They later dined at The Corner Store in SoHo, a comfort food spot known for celebrity visits. Rachel’s final story featured sliders, fries, and a steak at the restaurant. The group also took photos together, all dressed in black outfits.

