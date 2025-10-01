  • home icon
  HHoFer Dominik Hasek accuses Donald Trump of rooting for & aiding Russian Prez Vladimir Putin amid ongoing war against Ukraine

HHoFer Dominik Hasek accuses Donald Trump of rooting for & aiding Russian Prez Vladimir Putin amid ongoing war against Ukraine

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 01, 2025 10:38 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres
HHoFer Dominik Hasek accuses Donald Trump of rooting for & aiding Russian Prez Vladimir Putin amid ongoing war against Ukraine - Source: Imagn

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek recently accused U.S. President Donald Trump, claiming he's been cheering for and helping Russian President Vladimir Putin from day one of the war against Ukraine.

The Czech native's criticism came after Trump's speech to top U.S. military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, this week, where the president vented his frustration over the conflict dragging into its fourth year.

"I’m so disappointed with President Putin,” Trump said during the address. “I thought he would get this thing over with… He should have had this war done in a week. And I said to him: You don’t look good. You’ve been four years fighting a war that should have taken a week. Are you a ‘paper tiger’? And… it’s a shame.”
In a post on X, Dominik Hasek didn't hold back, slamming Trump for rooting for Russia:

"Am.president is disappointed that the biggest criminal in the world,Putin, could not end the war against Ukraine in a week.Trump has been rooting for terrorist Russia since the beginning of the war and is doing everything he can to ensure that Russia wins," he wrote, attaching a clip of Trump's remarks.
Hasek has been a fierce critic of Russia's invasion since it kicked off in 2022. He has ripped into Donald Trump multiple times this year, even calling him the "weakest president."

Dominik Hasek warns Donald Trump may use illegal actions to secure 2028 re-election

Last week, Hasek issued a warning, claiming that Donald Trump might turn to unlawful measures to sway a possible 2028 re-election in his favor.

The legendary goalie reshared a post from California Governor Gavin Newsom, in which Newsom voiced deep concern, stating his belief that the election could be at risk.

Sharing his own views, Hasek said,

“Yes! I’m certain of it! Trump and his team will go to any lengths, even breaking the law, to hold onto power beyond 2028, including scrapping the election. We can’t let this happen. We must resist him and fight tirelessly every day to stop it."

Dominik Hasek had a 16-year career in the NHL, spanning from 1992 to 2008. The two-time Stanley Cup winner shares the record for the second-most Vezina Trophies with Bill Durnan—six each—trailing only Jacques Plante’s seven as the league's best goaltenders.

