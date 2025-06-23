Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has voiced strong criticism of Russia and its use of the Russian flag amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He recently took to social media to denounce certain players allegedly displaying Russian flags during the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup celebration. The players in question were reportedly Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, both of whom are Russian.

Hasek expressed his concerns, arguing that the league’s approach effectively promotes the Russian imperialist war and its associated crimes. He called on everyone to take action to halt what he described as the NHL’s inhumane practices, which he believes cost lives.

"This is part of the celebration of the @FlaPanthers winning the Stanley Cup. The @NHL knows very well (I personally emailed an official public letter to Gary Bettman with an explanation) that by its approach NHL is making a huge advertisement for the Russian imperialist war and Russian crimes and therefore is responsible for a huge number of people killed and maimed."

"As long as the NHL (and the countries of the USA and Canada on its territory) allow Russian citizens who have not officially condemned the Russian imperialist war in Ukraine to perform publicly (in the case of athletes to compete), this advertisement for the terrible crimes of the Russian country will continue and people will die because of the NHL. It is up to all of us to do everything we can to stop the NHL's inhumane actions that cost people lives," Dominik Hasek wrote on X.

This was not the first instance of Hasek expressing his criticism toward Russia. The Hockey Hall of Famer has also targeted Russian athletes, especially those who have shown support for President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Jeremy Roenick slammed Dominik Hasek for criticizing Alex Ovechkin

Earlier in April, Hasek used social media to argue that people should not celebrate Alex Ovechkin’s achievement of breaking the NHL goals record, pointing to Ovechkin’s Russian nationality and his perceived support for Vladimir Putin.

However, former NHL player Jeremy Roenick strongly criticized Hasek’s comments, labeling them unfair and suggesting that Ovechkin has no involvement in global conflicts and serves as an excellent ambassador for the league.

"That was so unfair and shame on Dominik Hasek," Roenick said. "Alex Ovechkin has nothing to do with anything that's going on in the world. He goes and plays hockey, and he's a great representation of the league."

Dominik Hasek is widely regarded as one of the best NHL goaltenders of all time. The Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender won the Stanley Cup twice and was honored with the Vezina as the NHL's best netminder six times in his long 16-year career.

