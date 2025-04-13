"Shame on Dominik Hasek": Jeremy Roenick rips HHoFer for 'tainting himself' by linking Alex Ovechkin to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war conflict

Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick criticized Dominik Hasek for his comments about Alex Ovechkin. Hasek had said that people shouldn't celebrate Ovechkin’s record because of the Russia-Ukraine war. He believes Ovechkin, as a Russian athlete, supports Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Ad

Roenick shared his thoughts on Episode 59 of the Snipes and Stripes podcast. Roenick said that Hasek's criticism of Alex Ovechkin is unfair and has nothing to do with hockey. He said that Ovechkin should be judged by what he does on the ice.

"That was so unfair and shame on Dominik Hasek," Roenick said. "Alex Ovechkin has nothing to do with anything that's going on in the world. He goes and plays hockey, and he's a great representation of the league.

Ad

Trending

"To have Dominik Hasek come out and do that and try to put a dark mark on one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time — shame on Dominik Hasek."

Roenick added that Hasek, as a Hall of Famer, should know better. He also said that speaking like this in public “taints” Hasek’s reputation. According to Roenick, it was a wrong time to make such a comment.

Ad

"You're a Hall of Famer, and you know what, if you don't like it, keep it to yourself," Roenick said.

"Don't put something like that on the social media because it makes you look bad. Dominik Hasek is so storied, and he's one of the best goaltenders of all time, but he definitely tainted himself."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record on April 6, scoring his 895th goal during a game against the New York Islanders. The goal came on a power play against fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin from his usual spot on the ice. It was assisted by Tom Wilson, Ovechkin's longtime teammate.

Dominik Hasek's statement on Alex Ovechkin

Dominik Hasek, in his column on his website dominik-hasek.cz, said that Alex Ovechkin is representing the crimes committed by Russia. But he said so without naming Ovecking, referring to him as a "Russian citizen."

Ad

"Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goal record will be equaled and broken, and a Russian citizen will become its new owner. ... every hockey fan would celebrate this significant historical event," Hasek wrote.

"In this context, it should be noted again that every citizen, unless he is a dissident who condemns the crimes of his country, is always, without exception, an advertisement for the actions of his country.

Ad

"Therefore, in the case of Russian citizens, every athlete who gets the opportunity to perform publicly is the best advertisement for the Russian imperialist war and all the crimes against humanity associated with this war."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the criticism from Hasek, Ovechkin’s record was widely celebrated. So, Roenick urged Hasek not to mix politics with sports.

"Dominik Hasek, I'm sorry. ... Shame on you for saying something like that about Alex Ovechkin," Roenick said. "Quit bringing politics into it, Dominik. It makes you look like a grumpy old man."

For Roenick, the focus should stay on Ovechkin’s hard work and performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama