"Highest level of hockey ever played": Connor Bedard makes his thoughts clear on 4 Nations Face-Off tourney

While Team USA and Team Canada renew their rivalry on Thursday in the championship game of the Four Nations Face-Off Tournament, former first overall Draft selection Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks shared his thoughts.

Playing in his sophomore NHL season, Bedard was left off the final roster and has been watching the tournament from home. However, he has been thrilled by the high level of competition, noting the three fights in the opening nine seconds of the Saturday game.

“It’s been unreal,” Bedard explained via Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio. “It’s probably been the highest level of hockey ever played. I mean, that Canada game, first 10 seconds there’s 3 fights.

"I think people were wondering how it would be and it’s been unbelievable to watch. It’s great for the game, and obviously playing for your country shows a lot of pride. It’s been fun to watch."

Connor Bedard will be watching as Team Canada and Team USA fight off for the Four Nations Faceoff tournament championship on Saturday, which will get underway in Boston's TD Garden starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Connor Bedard has gone through the dreaded sophomore slump in his second NHL season

After the Blackhawks controversially won the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, they used the pick to select Bedard, who immediately became the face of the franchise.

However, the Blackhawks have failed to make any headway in a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They finished last season with the second-worst record in the NHL ahead of only the San Jose Sharks and are in the same position this campaign.

Despite multiple offseason additions, the Blackhawks continue to flounder in the standings basement. Earlier this season, Connor Bedard expressed his disappointment in his performance, which included a drop off in points.

"I could name 100 things (I could do better)," Bedard said in November. "I don't know, man. It has been frustrating, for sure. I just don't feel like I'm really doing anything. So just keep chipping away at it, I guess, and hopefully find my game again."

"It's been a tough stretch," he said. "You just feel like you don't have it or whatever, and you lose a bit of confidence. And it just kind of goes on."

This season, Connor Bedard has scored 16 goals with 33 assists for the Blackhawks, who are on track for another top pick in this year's Draft.

