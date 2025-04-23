Hockey Canada sexual assault trial: Avs' Cale Makar among 14 potential NHL players witnesses who may be called to testify

As the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial commenced with jury selection in London, Ontario, the prosecution unveiled a list of over 40 potential witnesses, including 14 NHL players from the 2018 World Junior Championship team.
These players were present in London, Ont., during the alleged incident in June 2018. Five players from that team—Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, and Alex Foote—faced arraignment on Tuesday, all entering not guilty pleas.
The allegations relate to an incident following a Hockey Canada gala celebrating the team's 2018 championship, where a 20-year-old woman claims she was sexually assaulted over several hours in a hotel room.
According to The Athletic, the prosecution's witness list includes notable NHL players such as Cale Makar, Taylor Raddysh, Borris Katchouk, Brett Howden, Tyler Steenbergen, Drake Batherson, Sam Steel, Robert Thomas, Maxime Comtois, Jake Bean, Dante Fabbro, Colton Point, Conor Timmins, and Jonas Gadjovich.
These individuals may be called to testify during the trial, which is expected to last approximately eight weeks. The NHL players involved in the playoffs who are summoned as witnesses may have the option to testify virtually.
The trial is set to proceed with opening statements on Wednesday.
According to TSN's Rick Westhead, a jury of 14 members—11 women and 3 men—has been chosen for the sexual assault trial of five former players from Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team.
"A jury has been selected for the trial of five former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team. Fourteen jurors were selected - 11 women and 3 men," Westhead posted.
Courts may select 14 jurors instead of 12 for extended trials to account for potential juror attrition. If all 14 jurors remain at the trial's conclusion, two will be randomly dismissed, leaving 12 to deliberate the verdict. Additionally, two alternates—one woman and one man—were selected.
