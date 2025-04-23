Hockey Canada sexual assault trial: Avs' Cale Makar among 14 potential NHL players witnesses who may be called to testify

As the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial commenced with jury selection in London, Ontario, the prosecution unveiled a list of over 40 potential witnesses, including 14 NHL players from the 2018 World Junior Championship team.

Ad

These players were present in London, Ont., during the alleged incident in June 2018. Five players from that team—Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, and Alex Foote—faced arraignment on Tuesday, all entering not guilty pleas.

The allegations relate to an incident following a Hockey Canada gala celebrating the team's 2018 championship, where a 20-year-old woman claims she was sexually assaulted over several hours in a hotel room.

According to The Athletic, the prosecution's witness list includes notable NHL players such as Cale Makar, Taylor Raddysh, Borris Katchouk, Brett Howden, Tyler Steenbergen, Drake Batherson, Sam Steel, Robert Thomas, Maxime Comtois, Jake Bean, Dante Fabbro, Colton Point, Conor Timmins, and Jonas Gadjovich.

Ad

Trending

These individuals may be called to testify during the trial, which is expected to last approximately eight weeks. The NHL players involved in the playoffs who are summoned as witnesses may have the option to testify virtually.

The trial is set to proceed with opening statements on Wednesday.

14 jurors selected for the trial of five former 2018 Canadian World Juniors Hockey players

According to TSN's Rick Westhead, a jury of 14 members—11 women and 3 men—has been chosen for the sexual assault trial of five former players from Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team.

Ad

"A jury has been selected for the trial of five former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team. Fourteen jurors were selected - 11 women and 3 men," Westhead posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Courts may select 14 jurors instead of 12 for extended trials to account for potential juror attrition. If all 14 jurors remain at the trial's conclusion, two will be randomly dismissed, leaving 12 to deliberate the verdict. Additionally, two alternates—one woman and one man—were selected.

Also Read: Cale Makar speaks out on his Hockey Canada scandal-related suspension which could see him miss 2026 Olympics

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama