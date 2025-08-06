  • home icon
  • Hockey fans rage at Brady Tkachuk's No. 12 rank in Top 20 NHL wingers list: "Tremendously overrated because of his name"

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 06, 2025 06:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Hockey fans rage at Brady Tkachuk's No. 12 rank in Top 20 NHL wingers list - Source: Imagn

NHL fans on social media reacted to Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk’s ranking on the Top 20 wingers list. The NHL recently revealed its list of the best wingers from the 2024-25 season on NHL Network.

Nikita Kucherov of the Boston Bruins topped the list, followed by Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk at number two and Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche at number three.

Meanwhile, Brady was ranked as the 12th-best winger in the league out of the top 20 for the past season, prompting fans to share their reactions on X. One tweeted:

"Matthew Tkachuk's brother is becoming tremendously overrated because of his name.
also-read-trending Trending
Another chimed in:

"Brady Tkachuk isn’t even a top 10 winger on his team."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"People look at points only to make these polls but if you look at the overall portrait of Brady Tkachuk’s game, he’s easily a top 10 winger in the game, easily," a third fan wrote.
"Brady Tkachuk is a fuckin 50 point winger and y’all parade him around like he’s a 100 plus point guy," another opined.
Brady Tkachuk's brother Matthew named the EA Sports NHL 26 cover athlete

Brady's brother, Matthew Tkachuk, was named the cover athlete for EA Sports’ NHL 26, announced on August 4, 2025. This marks the first time a Panthers player has graced the cover since John Vanbiesbrouck in NHL 97.

Matthew Tkachuk, a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion, was chosen for his pivotal role in the Panthers’ 2023-24 and 2024-25 championships, including a goal in the Cup-winning Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers.

"Heart meets talent. Our team was a team. When things were getting hard for them, they looked to one guy. But our team, we do it collectively.... And that's why we're lifting the Stanley Cup right now —because we're a team and not a bunch of individuals," he said after lifting the Cup."

Tkachuk is currently signed to an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Florida Panthers. He racked up 57 points through 22 goals and 35 assists in the regular season and contributed 23 points (eight goals and 15 assists) in 23 playoff games.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

