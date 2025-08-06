Hockey fans rage at Brady Tkachuk's No. 12 rank in Top 20 NHL wingers list: "Tremendously overrated because of his name"

NHL fans on social media reacted to Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk’s ranking on the Top 20 wingers list. The NHL recently revealed its list of the best wingers from the 2024-25 season on NHL Network.Nikita Kucherov of the Boston Bruins topped the list, followed by Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk at number two and Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche at number three.Meanwhile, Brady was ranked as the 12th-best winger in the league out of the top 20 for the past season, prompting fans to share their reactions on X. One tweeted:&quot;Matthew Tkachuk's brother is becoming tremendously overrated because of his name.Josh @SportyJosh6LINKMatthew Tkachuk's brother is becoming tremendously overrated because of his name.Another chimed in:&quot;Brady Tkachuk isn’t even a top 10 winger on his team.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;People look at points only to make these polls but if you look at the overall portrait of Brady Tkachuk’s game, he’s easily a top 10 winger in the game, easily,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;Brady Tkachuk is a fuckin 50 point winger and y’all parade him around like he’s a 100 plus point guy,&quot; another opined.NHL Insider Max Pacioretty @NHLInsider67LINKWhy exactly should he be a lock for the top 20? What has he done to prove that?Jdubs @Jdubs_44LINKIf his name wasn’t Tkachuk no one would care about him he’s a mid winger imhoBrady Tkachuk's brother Matthew named the EA Sports NHL 26 cover athleteBrady's brother, Matthew Tkachuk, was named the cover athlete for EA Sports’ NHL 26, announced on August 4, 2025. This marks the first time a Panthers player has graced the cover since John Vanbiesbrouck in NHL 97.Matthew Tkachuk, a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion, was chosen for his pivotal role in the Panthers’ 2023-24 and 2024-25 championships, including a goal in the Cup-winning Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers.&quot;Heart meets talent. Our team was a team. When things were getting hard for them, they looked to one guy. But our team, we do it collectively.... And that's why we're lifting the Stanley Cup right now —because we're a team and not a bunch of individuals,&quot; he said after lifting the Cup.&quot;Tkachuk is currently signed to an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Florida Panthers. He racked up 57 points through 22 goals and 35 assists in the regular season and contributed 23 points (eight goals and 15 assists) in 23 playoff games.