Hockey Slovakia condemns Adam Ruzicka's behavior, drops him from championships: Reports

The Arizona Coyotes recently released Slovakian forward Adam Ruzicka after he cleared unconditional waivers, following a video posted on social media causing huge controversies.

In the video, Ruzicka can be seen on the counter next to a white powder that resembles cocaine alongside a credit card. The Coyotes waived him for the purpose of termination and issued a statement that they would have no more comments on the issue.

The Slovak Ice Hockey Federation also issued a statement, expressing its disappointment in Ruzicka's behaviour. The association's statement reads (Translated):

"The Slovak Ice Hockey Association condemns the behavior of Adam Ruzicka, which is not in accordance with the values of the representative, and therefore we do not count on him in the nomination for the preliminary matches and the World Championships in May"

Ruzicka had joined the Arizona Coyotes only a month ago, after having been claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 25. Although his stay with the team was short, Ruzicka’s contract, which was in the second season of a two-year deal worth $1.525 million, has now been terminated.

In his brief stay with the Coyotes, the player did not manage to score any points. Before that, he had played 39 games with the Calgary Flames, contributing nine points to the team. The first time Ruzicka appeared in the NHL was in April 2021, and in his career, he played 117 games.

Adam Ruzicka is not the only one to have had his NHL contract terminated

Adam Ruzicka became the second NHL player to be let go this season, after Corey Perry from the Chicago Blackhawks. Perry was let go because of a violation of the team's workplace policy, but later filed a grievance. He then played with the Edmonton Oilers after an extension was granted.

The NHL has also penalized one player for off-ice behavior, it was Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov in 2019. Kuznetsov was suspended for three games for "improper behavior" after he was accused of drug use at world championships.

A video posted on social media showed him at a table with lines of white powder and American dollars. Furthermore, Kuznetsov was disqualified to play for Russia for four years as he tested positive for cocaine. He recently entered the NHL player assistance program.

