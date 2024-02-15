HOFer Henrik Lundqvist gives thumbs-up to Ridly Greig’s controversial slapshot against Leafs

Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist has weighed in on the controversial slapshot delivered by Ottawa Senators' Ridly Greig against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Greig's emphatic shot into an empty net, following the Senators' 5-3 victory, stirred up commotion when Toronto's Morgan Rielly retaliated with a malicious crosscheck to Greig's face, resulting in a suspension.

However, Lundqvist, renowned for his stellar goaltending career, expressed his approval of Greig's move in a recent NHL post-game interview.

"I'm fine with it. I don't care about it," Lundqvist asserted. "Slap shot in an empty net. You know what I mean? That was all frustration from not tying the game."

Expand Tweet

Lundqvist's nonchalant attitude towards Greig's controversial play underscores the understanding among players regarding the intensity and emotions involved in such moments.

"You're not protecting the honor of the empty net. That's okay with me. I have no issue with it," Lundqvist concluded.

With a Hall of Famer like Lundqvist lending his support, it's evident that contentious plays like Ridly Greig's slapshot are often viewed through a lens of understanding and acceptance.

Ridly Greig speaks out after cross-check to face

Ridly Greig has broken his silence regarding the controversial empty-net slapshot that stirred up a storm in the "Battle of Ontario" matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs last week.

In a post-game interview following the Senators' 6-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Greig opened up about the intense moment that led to his decisive goal against the Leafs.

He attributed the bold move to a surge of adrenaline and the high stakes of the game:

"A lot of adrenaline, the heat of the moment, the heat of the game, it was an emotional game, I just got a breakaway and thought I would bury it."

Greig's slapshot not only secured the win for Ottawa but also ignited a fiery response from Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, who retaliated with a cross-check to Greig's face.

That resulted in a five-game suspension for Rielly, along with a hefty fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.

Expand Tweet

The debate about the play may stick around, but Ridly Greig's comments explain the strong feelings players have during significant ice events.