"Hope Canucks pass" "Lol keep dreaming" - NHL fans react to insider's projection of Tyler Myers' potential $9 million contract

This week, NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal predicted that defenseman Tyler Myers could sign a $9 million contract in free agency this summer.

Vancouver Canucks fans had mixed reactions to the prediction on social media.

Myers joined the Canucks in 2019 on a five-year, $30 million contract with a $6 million cap hit. With that deal expiring, Dhaliwal believes Myers could get a shorter 2–3-year contract worth around $3 million per season.

Some Canucks fans expressed skepticism at the suggestion.

"Still too much. Hope Canucks pass" a fan tweeted, on re-signing Myers at that price.

"Lol keep dreaming," another fan tweeted in response to Dhaliwal's report.

"Hmm seems a bit cheap to me. I think he will have a few offers better than that as a UFA. Not a perfect dman by any stretch but I guess if he wants to stay in Van he may take a bit less. Will see," a fan tweeted.

"6 years of awful hockey gets erased by not kicking a puck into your own net?? Crazy." A fan tweeted.

"That is an amazing deal," another fan tweeted.

"That'd be a good deal for both," a user tweeted.

Tyler Myers talks future prospects with the Canucks

Defenseman Tyler Myers clarified he hopes to continue his NHL career with the Vancouver Canucks next season. Speaking at the team's year-end media availability, Myers told reporters:

"I'd love to return to Vancouver. What we've been able to build here over the last year and a half is really special. It's an unbelievable city and the fans were quite amazing in the playoffs. It was something special stepping out for every game and I would love to be back."

Myers praised the culture shift in Vancouver since changes made by management in January 2021.

"When the changes were made, I think it was January last year, we found out pretty quickly that the standard and the culture were going to change, and they needed to," Myers recalled.

"For the guys that were here, I think everybody should be pretty proud of just buying into where we were trying to take the group and burying our heads and working. It's pretty special to be in the position we're in now, looking back to where we come from."

Despite the progress, the defenseman emphasized the mentality of continual improvement:

"In saying that, we just want to keep getting better and continue that buy-in mindset so we can keep improving as a group."

His veteran presence and dedication to the team's new culture certainly bode well for the club as they try to build on their recent progress next season.