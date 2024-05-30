Tyler Myers' agent clears the air on rumor of $30,000,000 defenseman's contract extension with Vancouver Canucks 

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers’s agent, JP Barry, addressed rumors surrounding his client's potential contract extension with the team. Myers inked a five-year deal worth $30 million (according to CapFriendly) with the Canucks in July 2019. He is due to hit free agency at the end of the current season.

"I think the team needs to get together and have a plan, I mean they know we want to be there; we've had that much conversation even before the season ended so I'm going to wait for Patrick (Canucks GM) to decide what our timing is," Barry said on the Donnie & Dhali podcast.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, he also acknowledged that they might not be the team's top priority, adding:

"I don't think we're first in line, so I think we have to see what happens here."

Barry highlighted Myers' desire to continue with the Canucks, citing his family's liking for the city and his improved performance under the new coaching staff.

"He likes the city, his family likes the city, he likes playing for the Canucks," Barry said. "He's especially enjoyed the new coaching staff, I know he's spoken really highly about the coaches, and he's probably, you know, he feels better than he ever has."

Myers contributed five goals and 24 assists in the regular season, adding an assist in the playoffs.

Tyler Myers discusses future with Vancouver Canucks

During the year-end media availability, Tyler Myers shared his intention to stay with the Vancouver Canucks, highlighting the team’s progress.

"I'd love to return to Vancouver," Myers told reporters. "What we've been able to build here over the last year and a half is really special. It's an unbelievable city, and the fans were quite amazing in the playoffs. It was something special stepping out for every game, and I would love to be back."

Myers highlighted the changes the team underwent, particularly referencing the shifts that began in January of the previous year.

"When the changes were made, I think it was January last year, we found out pretty quickly that the standard and the culture were going to change, and they needed to," Myers said.

"For the guys that were here, I think everybody should be pretty proud of just buying into where we were trying to take the group and burying our heads and working. It's pretty special to be in the position we're in now, looking back to where we come from."

Myers emphasized the importance of continuing this mindset and striving for improvement.

"In saying that, we just want to keep getting better and continue that buy-in mindset so we can keep improving as a group," he added.

As the Canucks look ahead, Tyler Myers' defense and dedication will undoubtedly play a key role in their pursuit of further success.