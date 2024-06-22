Leon Draisaitl playfully dissed Sportsnet reporter Mark Spector during the post-game interview of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Spector, nicknamed 'Spec' by the hockey world, is not exactly a fan favorite with the Edmonton Oilers players, and the devoted Oilers nation.

There have been multiple occasions in the past when players have taken offense to Spector's questions. Even Oilers Nation has not been the biggest fan of his analysis and criticism of certain players.

NHL fans went head over heels for Leon Draisaitl, after the Oilers star's snappy reply to Spector, who stated the commercial flights between Edmonton and Florida have proven tiresome for the media. Before Spector finished his question, the German winger sarcastically said:

"I don't feel bad for you"

After the media room and Oilers teammate Stuart Skinner filled the room with laughter, Draisaitl broke his staunch expression and let out a smile. NHL fans poured in their hilarious reactions to Draisaitl's blunt reply on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan opined:

"It's not banter. He's dead serious. Spec is a clown"

One fan speculated that Leon Draisaitl shared the entire Oilers team's sentiment of Mark Spector.

"If anyone was wondering what the players think of him. Leon sums it up." wrote @deedub35

Another fan mentioned the history between the two:

"Not just any reporter. Spec has a history with Drai, and in general is a real piece of work..." wrote @CervantesX

"Leon taking jabs at Spec nature is healing" wrote @crownedscribe

Another fan loved Draisaitl's playful jab at Spector, and wrote:

"Hot b*tch mode engaged"

One fan drew similarities between themselves at work and Draisaitl, and stated:

"hes so me being a b*tch at work and praying it gets read as a joke when i was actually serious"

Mark Spector has been embroiled in many spats online with the hockey world. Most recently, sports injury expert Dr. Harjas Grewal called out Spector's take on Sasha Barkov's apparent concussion after Leon Draisaitl's head hit.

During the Canucks-Oilers Round 2 series, Spector faced allegations of xenophobic comments for his opinion on the Canucks' depth players being European.

In November 2023, Mark Spector got into an ugly spat with ex-NHL referee Tim Peel. In private messages leaked by Peel, Spector had called the former official "a horse s***t" ref.

Leon Draisaitl remained professional and responded to Mark Spector's question

Despite his playful roast at Mark Spector's statement, Leon Draisaitl responded to the Sporstnet reporters' question of how special this Stanley Cup Final run has been for the Oilers, who after last night's win became just the third team in NHL history, since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs and 1945 Detroit Red Wings, to force a Game 7 after being 3-0 down in the Stanley Cup Final.

Leon Draisaitl replied:

"It's been a hell of a story so far, but at the end of the day, we play to win, right? This (Game 7) is going to be the hardest game for us. They're going to come out hard, play at home, and we have to bring our game again."

Leon Draisaitl acknowledged that the now best-of-one series that will be decided at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final will not be an easy task. He said:

"I'm really proud of the way we gave ourselves a chance, that's what it's all about. But by no means is this going to be an easy walk-in-the-park now. This is going to be the hardest game of the series."

Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers is set to be played on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Sunrise, Flroida's Amerant Arena. The Stanley Cup will be in the building and either Connor McDavid's Oilers or Aleksander Barkov's Panthers will lift the coveted silverware at the end of the day.