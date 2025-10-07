"How has Easton Cowan still not made the roster?": TOR fans react as Maple Leafs announce opening day roster vs. Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs fans reacted to the team’s opening day roster for their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. On Monday, the Maple Leafs announced the lineup that will dress for the season opener against their arch-rival Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The forward group includes Sammy Blais, Max Domi, Calle Järnkrok, Dakota Joshua, Matthew Knies, Steven Lorentz, Matias Maccelli, Auston Matthews, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Jacob Quillan, Nicholas Robertson, Nicolas Roy, and John Tavares. On defense, the team will feature Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe, Philippe Myers, Morgan Rielly, and Chris Tanev. In goal, Cayden Primeau and Anthony Stolarz are set to anchor the crease.Many Leafs fans were surprised not to see Easton Cowan make the roster. Here's how they reacted on X (formerly Twitter). One tweeted:&quot;How has Cowan still not made the roster.&quot;Alex @battleman5595LINK@LeafsPR How has Cowan still not made the rosterAnother chimed in:&quot;The fact that Jacob Quillan made the team ahead of Easton Cowan’s second attempt at making this roster is very telling….&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Anyone who thought Cowan was making it was obviously just optimistic nothing wrong with that. But if you watch his game, even in the CHL, he’s no where close to an NHL player. Lacks speed, and there’s no exact role for him on this squad considering he’s a top 6 player,&quot; a third fan posted.&quot;&quot;Really thought Cowan was going to make it this time around,&quot; one X user wrote.&quot;I am so bored with this roster. Massive egos. We will be 3rd from the bottom in our division half way through the season. TreeLiving needs to go bye bye,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Unless Cowen is playing big minutes, he needs to be sent down where he can play big minutes,&quot; another chimed in.&quot;Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies opens up about his signing bonus spendingToronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies recently opened up about how he’s handling the windfall from his lucrative new contract extension. In a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, the 22-year-old winger revealed that he hasn’t splurged on anything extravagant with the $6 million signing bonus from his six-year, $46.5 million deal signed in the summer.&quot;I get asked that a lot. I didn't - I haven't bought anything, really,&quot; Knies said, responding to host Paul Bissonnette's question about what he purchased with his signing bonus. [1:46:08 onwards] &quot;I don't know what to buy, to be honest.Knies will be entering his fourth season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last term, he amassed 58 points through 29 goals and as many assists in 78 games.