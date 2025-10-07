  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • "How has Easton Cowan still not made the roster?": TOR fans react as Maple Leafs announce opening day roster vs. Canadiens

"How has Easton Cowan still not made the roster?": TOR fans react as Maple Leafs announce opening day roster vs. Canadiens

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 07, 2025 04:43 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
TOR fans react as Maple Leafs announce opening day roster vs. Canadiens - Source: Imagn

Toronto Maple Leafs fans reacted to the team’s opening day roster for their matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

Ad

On Monday, the Maple Leafs announced the lineup that will dress for the season opener against their arch-rival Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

The forward group includes Sammy Blais, Max Domi, Calle Järnkrok, Dakota Joshua, Matthew Knies, Steven Lorentz, Matias Maccelli, Auston Matthews, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Jacob Quillan, Nicholas Robertson, Nicolas Roy, and John Tavares.

On defense, the team will feature Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe, Philippe Myers, Morgan Rielly, and Chris Tanev. In goal, Cayden Primeau and Anthony Stolarz are set to anchor the crease.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Many Leafs fans were surprised not to see Easton Cowan make the roster. Here's how they reacted on X (formerly Twitter). One tweeted:

"How has Cowan still not made the roster."
Ad

Another chimed in:

"The fact that Jacob Quillan made the team ahead of Easton Cowan’s second attempt at making this roster is very telling…."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Anyone who thought Cowan was making it was obviously just optimistic nothing wrong with that. But if you watch his game, even in the CHL, he’s no where close to an NHL player. Lacks speed, and there’s no exact role for him on this squad considering he’s a top 6 player," a third fan posted."
Ad
"Really thought Cowan was going to make it this time around," one X user wrote.
"I am so bored with this roster. Massive egos. We will be 3rd from the bottom in our division half way through the season. TreeLiving needs to go bye bye," another wrote.
"Unless Cowen is playing big minutes, he needs to be sent down where he can play big minutes," another chimed in."
Ad

Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies opens up about his signing bonus spending

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies recently opened up about how he’s handling the windfall from his lucrative new contract extension.

In a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, the 22-year-old winger revealed that he hasn’t splurged on anything extravagant with the $6 million signing bonus from his six-year, $46.5 million deal signed in the summer.

Ad
"I get asked that a lot. I didn't - I haven't bought anything, really," Knies said, responding to host Paul Bissonnette's question about what he purchased with his signing bonus. [1:46:08 onwards] "I don't know what to buy, to be honest.

Knies will be entering his fourth season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last term, he amassed 58 points through 29 goals and as many assists in 78 games.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications