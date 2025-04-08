How did Greg Millen die? Cause of death explored as beloved goalie and broadcaster dies aged 67

Greg Millen, a former NHL goaltender who turned to broadcasting, died on Monday. While Millen's cause of death was initially undisclosed, The Peterborough Examiner's Mike Davies reported on Tuesday that Millen died of a heart attack.
“Greg Millen, 67, died Monday morning of a heart attack, the Examiner has confirmed,” as reported by Mike Davies of the Peterborough Examiner.
Sportsnet posted their condolences for Millen on Instagram.
Drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1977, Millen played between the pipes in the NHL for 14 seasons with six teams, including a six-year run with the St. Louis Blues. He led the league in saves with the Hartford Whalers for consecutive seasons from 1982 through 1984. After retiring from the NHL, Millen landed a broadcasting spot covering Ottawa Senators games during the team’s inaugural season in 1992-93.
Continuing to showcase his passion for the game and warm personality, Millen became a color commentator for "Hockey Night in Canada" and Sportsnet. He also covered three Olympics and the Stanley Cup finals 12 times.
Born in Toronto, Millen became a popular and longtime resident of Bridgnorth, Ontario. He played for the Peterborough Petes from 1974 through 1977 and became well-known throughout the community. In 2014, he earned a master's degree in leadership from the University of Guelph in Ontario. He later began teaching leadership classes at Fleming College in Peterborough.
Millen is survived by his wife and four children.
Outpouring of condolences for Greg Millen
Players and coaches around the league and Greg Millen's former teams have paid tributes across social media.
The NHL Alumni Association stated on X (formerly Twitter) that everyone loved Millen in broadcasting.
“He was known and loved by all in the broadcasting world!” the NHL Alumni posted on X. “Millen has covered three Olympic Games, two World Cups of Hockey, twelve Stanley Cup finals, and twelve NHL All-Star games.”
The Penguins, who drafted Millen in 1977, also showed their support:
The St. Louis Blues also shared their condolences for their former goalie.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama