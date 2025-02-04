How much money will Ryan Hartman forfeit based on his $12,000,000 contract during 10-game suspension?

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced a 10-game suspension for Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle on Saturday, Feb. 1. The incident happened at 19:44 of the second period. After a faceoff, Hartman took Stutzle down and pushed his head into the ice. Stutzle had a cut above his eye but stayed in the game. Hartman received a match penalty.

Now, Ryan Hartman will forfeit $487,804.90 in salary during his 10-game suspension. Hartman signed a three-year, $12,000,000 contract in October 2023. His cap hit is $4 million per season. As a repeat offender, his forfeited salary will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Expand Tweet

Trending

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that Hartman can appeal the suspension.

"If Ryan Hartman elects to appeal his suspension and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman doesn't reduce it below six games, he has the option to appeal to a neutral arbitrator." Johnston tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Despite Hartman's play, the Ottawa Senators dominated the game, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-0 for their fourth straight win. Jake Sanderson had a goal and three assists. Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Michael Amadio also scored. Ottawa added three power-play goals in the third from Sanderson, Brady Tkachuk, and Drake Batherson. Leevi Merilainen made 16 saves for his third shutout.

The NHL DOPS's explanation on Ryan Hartman's suspension

The Department of Player Safety in their video statement announcing the suspension, mentioned that Hartman’s actions were not a hockey play.

"This is roughing. It is important to note that this is not a hockey play. Hartman contends that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance, using Stutzle for support and that their fall to the ice is accidental. We disagree," NHLPS said in their video. "With Stutzle bent low and focused on winning the draw, Hartman chooses to take advantage of a vulnerable player in an unacceptable fashion.

"Hartman intentionally uses his forearm and body weight to drive Stutzle's head directly into the ice from a height, which makes this play inherently dangerous and unacceptable."

The NHLPS also reiterated the CBA agreement, saying:

"The collective bargaining agreement... states, "Players who repeatedly violate league playing rules shall be more severely punished for each new violation."

In his career, Ryan Hartman has been suspended four times and fined 7 times. Hartman has received supplemental discipline once every 60 games. He has been a repeat offender for three straight suspensions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback