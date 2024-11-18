How much money will Ryan Reaves lose while serving a five-game suspension?

Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves received a five-game ban for his hit on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety confirmed. As a repeat offender, Reaves was issued the highest possible suspension.

Reaves will also receive a monetary penalization. According to Sportsnet's Luke Fox, Ryan Reaves will be fined $35,156.25. The monetary sum corresponds to financial penalties included in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

While Reaves could appeal the suspension, it seems unlikely he will do so. He would be eligible to return to the ice on December 4 when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Nashville Predators.

However, there is no telling what Leafs’ management may have in mind for the 37-year-old winger. Reaves has been a healthy scratch at times this season, playing under ten minutes a game when he does get into the lineup. The most he has played this season was 12 minutes against the Montreal Canadiens on November 9.

In 16 games this season, Reaves has registered one assist while playing predominantly on the Leafs’ fourth line.

Ryan Reaves attempted to apologize following the incident

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Ryan Reaves attempted to enter the Edmonton Oilers locker room during the third period of the Leafs-Oilers tilt on Saturday. Reaves attempted to apologize to Darnell Nurse for the bone-crushing hit.

However, Reaves was prevented from offering a face-to-face apology. While there is no update on Nurse’s condition, Friedman reported that Nurse was seen walking and joking around with the Oilers’ training staff.

The replay showed Nurse hitting his head on the ice following the vicious hit from Reaves. The blood dripping down Nurse’s face sounded alarms. But it seems Nurse avoided a major injury.

Sunday’s suspension is the fourth in Reaves’ career. The last time Reaves was suspended was in 2021 when he was a member of the Vegas Golden Knights. Reaves received two games for a hit on Colorado Avalanche player Ryan Graves.

There is no timetable for Nurse’s return to the Oilers’ lineup. Edmonton will play its next game on Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. If Nurse can’t go on Monday night, he might be ready for Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators. The Oilers play their third game in four nights when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Nurse could potentially miss all three games, placing the Oilers in a tough spot as they look to fill his lineup spot.

