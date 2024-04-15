"Huge loser with a disgusting ego": NHL fans react to Cutter Gauthier's pre-game comments before losing NCAA Championship to Denver

Boston College's Cutter Gauthier made some pre-game comments that didn't sit well with NHL fans.

Ahead of the NCAA Championship game, where Gauthier's team lost 2-0 to Denver Pioneers, the 20-year-old forward spoke to the media and said:

"It's gonna be epic. There's gonna be a lot of emotions. A lot of tears for that team over there. So we're happy, and we're excited to get after it."

However, Cutter Gauthier's statement appeared to come across as arrogant, which led to backlash from fans. The game's outcome further fueled the fans' reactions on social media.

Cutter Gauthier was drafted No. 5 overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL draft. He was traded to the Anaheim Ducks following his refusal to play for the organization in January.

How Denver Pioneers down Cutter Gauthier and Boston College

Denver put up a solid performance, keeping BC's offense in check throughout the game. Ultimately, the Pioneers' dominant display led them to a 2-0 victory over Boston, securing the 2024 NCAA Championship.

While both teams had opportunities, Denver was more effective in capitalizing on theirs. The first period concluded goalless, but Denver broke the deadlock in the second period.

Despite the effort from the College, Denver extended their lead to 2-0 by the end of the second period, eventually winning their 10th title. Notably, this was Denver's second title in three years and third in the last seven NCAA tournaments.

Even though the season didn't end as they hoped, Boston College had an outstanding season and played some exciting hockey throughout the tournament. Cutter Gauthier ended the season with 65 points accumulated through 38 goals and 27 assists in 41 games.