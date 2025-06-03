Hurricanes HC Rod Brind'Amour makes his opinion crystal clear on Panthers' HC Paul Maurice's controversial hand-shake decision

It's been almost one week since Rod Brind'Amour and the Carolina Hurricanes' 2024-25 season came to an end.

Ad

A third Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the last seven years didn't go much better than the first two. Carolina couldn't overcome a terrible start to the series that saw them go down 3-0 off the hop. The Canes battled back to force a Game 5, but that was as far as they could take things against the Panthers.

Not too many had predicted the Hurricanes to make it this far after losing so much talent last offseason, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour made it all work with what he had. It was an impressive coaching display from the former NHLer, though the moment that remains in everyone's mind is his encounter with Panthers HC Paul Maurice after game 5.

Ad

Trending

On Tuesday, Brind'Amour spoke about the incident for the first time. Team reporter Ryan Henkel shared his in-depth response on X (formerly Twitter).

"Yeah, but I understood his point of view. He explained it to me. I wasn't expecting it, but I understood what he said and why. It is the players. Of course it is. Those guys are the ones that are battling out there, and we're just sitting back there. Not along for the ride, though. We invested a ton into it. So I get his point. It is about the players," Brind'Amour said.

Ad

"I guess my take on it now, sitting back on it and reflecting, we talk about gracious losing, and I've had some pretty impactful memories and moments in that line as a coach going through it. Even in this playoff run with the Devils, I had four or five guys that were Hurricanes, and I still think of them like that. So it meant something to me to go through there and shake their hand... I think moving forward, I'll probably go back to it just because it's a sign of respect," Brind'Amour added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brind'Amour just completed the first season of a multi-year contract extension signed to remain in Carolina in 2024.

Rod Brind'Amour is excited for what's to come in Carolina

Despite another disappointing result in the Eastern Conference Finals, Rod Brind'Amour is very optimistic about what his general manager can add to the roster this offseason.

Team reporter Walt Ruff shared his comments on X.

Ad

"There's a lot of optimism, regardless of what Eric can do this summer. That's how I look at it," Brind'Amour said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Hurricanes are poised to have over $28 million in cap space this summer, with an excellent opportunity to make a splash or two.

Rod Brind'Amour certainly believes that his team will look even better heading into 2025-26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama