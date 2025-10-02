"Hutson is gonna cost 12M": NHL fans react as Jackson LaCombe becomes Ducks' highest-paid player ever following $72M contract extension

Fans reacted as Jackson LaCombe has become the highest-paid player in Anaheim Ducks history after signing an eight-year contract worth $72 million. The deal begins in 2026-27 season and carries a cap hit of $9 million per year. At only 24 and in his second full NHL season, LaCombe has secured his long-term future with the team that had drafted him 39th overall in 2019.In the 2024-25 season, Jackson LaCombe, who has shown growth since joining Anaheim, played 75 games, scoring 14 goals and adding 29 assists, for 43 points. After signing his contract, LaCombe thanked the Ducks for their trust, saying that it was an easy choice to commit his future to Anaheim and that he's excited about what the team is building.&quot;It was an easy decision for me to commit my future to the Ducks and Orange County. We are building something special here and I am excited to do everything I can to help this team win,&quot; LaCombe said (via NHL.com).B/R Open Ice shared the post on X, writing:&quot;Jackson LaCombe is now the highest-paid player in Anaheim Ducks history, signing an 8-year, $9 million AAV extension&quot;The extension drew plenty of reactions on X.&quot;Man Hutson is gonna cost 12m if he gets 9,&quot; one fan pointed out Lane Hutson, who is still in his entry-level contract in Montreal.Thomas Bond @Specter_97LINK@BR_OpenIce Man Hutson is gonna cost 12m if he gets 9 😭&quot;This kid is the real deal. Good for him!,&quot; commented another fan.Ames @RoyalTea77LINK@BR_OpenIce This kid is the real deal. Good for him!&quot;Makar is going to get 8x200 mill at this point,&quot; one pointed out Cale Makar’s contract in Colorado.Here are some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;I've literally never heard of this player,&quot; one wrote.&quot;He was very good against the Canucks even outplaying an injured Quinn Hughes who could barely move,&quot; another mentioned how he outplayed Quinn Hughes in a game last season, despite Hughes battling an injury.&quot;Good for LaComb. He is a stud,&quot; one tweeted.Apart from Jackson LaCombe Ducks also signed Mason McTavish to long-term dealOn Saturday, Mason McTavish inked a six-year deal with Anaheim Ducks. The 22-year-old forward said that it was a special moment for him and his family, adding that he believes in the team’s direction and the group in the locker room.“We’re building something special and I want to help this team take the next step,” McTavish said.McTavish, who led Anaheim with 22 goals last season, sees the extension as a chance to grow with the Ducks and also help them become a consistent playoff contender.