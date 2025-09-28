Mason McTavish makes his feelings known about signing 6-year, $42M extension with Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish finally signed a six-year, $42 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. He inked the contract after missing the start of 2025 training camp. The new deal has secured him in Anaheim until the 2030-31 NHL season. It will pay him $7 million per season.

Ad

Speaking about his new contract on Saturday, McTavish said it was an exciting day for him and his family.

"Today is an exciting day for me and my family to commit my long-term future to the Anaheim Ducks," McTavish said, via NHL.com.

Last season, Mason McTavish scored 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points. It was his career high and he led the Ducks in several stats. He reached 50 points and 20 goals for the first time in his career.

Ad

Trending

So far, the Ducks have missed seven straight playoffs since 2019. However, last season they improved with a record of 35-37-10. Now, that's eight more wins from the previous season, giving them 16 more points.

So, McTavish is hopeful about the Ducks' progress.

"I believe in the direction of this organization and the group we have in the locker room," McTavish said. "We’re building something special and I want to help this team take the next step toward becoming a consistent playoff contender and, ultimately, a championship team."

Ad

The Ducks had preferred a long-term contract with McTavish, and they got it. Insider Elliotte Friedman reported the team wanted a six-to-eight-year extension. This six-year deal now gives stability for Anaheim and security for McTavish. He is expected to be a major part of the team’s future success.

Ducks GM praised Mason McTavish after inking a new deal

Mason McTavish is currently 22 years old and will enter his fifth NHL season, and fourth full season with the Anaheim Ducks. Genral manager Pat Verbeek praised McTavish after announcing the signing.

Ad

"Mason is a key part of our team," Verbeek said, via NHL.com. "and we're excited to reach a long-term agreement that reflects his importance to our future. He's a highly skilled, physical, and competitive player who plays the game the right way.... we’re confident he’ll continue to grow into a top player as we build toward sustained success."

Mason McTavish's 6'1" stature gives him a physical edge. He utilizes it well to create scoring chances during games. Now, with the new contract in place, he will look to improve and help the Ducks. They will start the season against the Seattle Kraken in an away game on October 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama