Mason McTavish makes his feelings known about signing 6-year, $42M extension with Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish finally signed a six-year, $42 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. He inked the contract after missing the start of 2025 training camp. The new deal has secured him in Anaheim until the 2030-31 NHL season. It will pay him $7 million per season.
Speaking about his new contract on Saturday, McTavish said it was an exciting day for him and his family.
"Today is an exciting day for me and my family to commit my long-term future to the Anaheim Ducks," McTavish said, via NHL.com.
Last season, Mason McTavish scored 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points. It was his career high and he led the Ducks in several stats. He reached 50 points and 20 goals for the first time in his career.
So far, the Ducks have missed seven straight playoffs since 2019. However, last season they improved with a record of 35-37-10. Now, that's eight more wins from the previous season, giving them 16 more points.
So, McTavish is hopeful about the Ducks' progress.
"I believe in the direction of this organization and the group we have in the locker room," McTavish said. "We’re building something special and I want to help this team take the next step toward becoming a consistent playoff contender and, ultimately, a championship team."
The Ducks had preferred a long-term contract with McTavish, and they got it. Insider Elliotte Friedman reported the team wanted a six-to-eight-year extension. This six-year deal now gives stability for Anaheim and security for McTavish. He is expected to be a major part of the team’s future success.
Ducks GM praised Mason McTavish after inking a new deal
Mason McTavish is currently 22 years old and will enter his fifth NHL season, and fourth full season with the Anaheim Ducks. Genral manager Pat Verbeek praised McTavish after announcing the signing.
"Mason is a key part of our team," Verbeek said, via NHL.com. "and we're excited to reach a long-term agreement that reflects his importance to our future. He's a highly skilled, physical, and competitive player who plays the game the right way.... we’re confident he’ll continue to grow into a top player as we build toward sustained success."
Mason McTavish's 6'1" stature gives him a physical edge. He utilizes it well to create scoring chances during games. Now, with the new contract in place, he will look to improve and help the Ducks. They will start the season against the Seattle Kraken in an away game on October 9.
